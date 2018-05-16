Robby Anderson has felony charge for resisting arrest dropped, still faces misdemeanor charge

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson had his felony charge for resisting arrest stemming from a May 2017 incident dropped by prosecutors Wednesday, Anderson’s attorney told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Prosecutors have decided to drop Jets WR Robby Anderson’s charges for felony resisting arrest with violence from last year, his attorney Ed O’Donnell says. Will be official in the coming days, per O’Donnell. Still has the incident from this year to resolve. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 16, 2018





Anderson was charged with a felony for resisting arrest with violence in 2017…

The felony for resisting arrest with violence came at the popular music festival Rolling Loud. From the official police report:

Anderson was “fighting with security after being told to leave”… He then “refused” to leave and was told by a responding police officer to sit on the ground… Anderson “tensed his body and pushed” the officer… Anderson was then “redirected to the ground and continued to fight with police and security” before being arrested.

It’s not the only time he’s been in legal trouble…

That these charges were dropped is another step forward in what has been a long legal process for the talented 25-year-old pass catcher, and it’s not done yet. He was also arrested in January 2018 on nine charges, including reckless driving, harming a public servant or family, resisting arrest and eluding an active siren. He was driving at 105 mph in an area where the speed limit was 45, and he also made vulgar threats toward the officer’s wife, per the official police report:

“He continued [to] make other verbal threats towards my family,” the report added. “Based on his statements it was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife. He also began to brag about how much money he has and how all I was doing was trying to … ‘Ruin his fun.’”

Prosecutors dropped all felony charges last month, but he still faces one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

“The felony charge was downgraded to a misdemeanor charge due to a possible discrepancy regarding the initial estimated speed, but there is no doubt that the defendant was driving recklessly,” the state attorney’s office said in a statement, per NFL.com. “The other charges were declined, not filed, due to insufficient evidence.”

Could Anderson be suspended by the NFL?

Anderson could face 90 days in jail or 90 days probation if convicted. From a football perspective, Anderson could also be suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Anderson went undrafted out of Temple in 2016 but made the Jets roster after a strong preseason. He registered 42 catches for 587 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year. In his second season, Anderson took a major step forward, starting 15 of the team’s 16 games, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Robby Anderson had more charges dropped on Wednesday. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

