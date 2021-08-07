Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Iterum Therapeutics plc Class Action Lawsuit - ITRM

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Iterum class action lawsuit charges Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Iterum securities between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (“Class Period”). The Iterum class action lawsuit was commenced on August 5, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is captioned Klein v. Iterum Therapeutics plc, No. 21-cv-04181.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Iterum class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Iterum class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 4, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Iterum is a pharmaceutical company developing sulopenem, an anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of, among other medical issues, uncomplicated urinary tract infections (“uUTIs”). In November 2020, Iterum submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uUTIs in patients with a quinolone non-susceptible pathogen.

The Iterum class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the sulopenem NDA lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uUTIs caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, Iterum’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 1, 2021, Iterum issued a press release “announc[ing] that the Company received a letter from the [FDA] stating that, as part of their ongoing review of the [sulopenem NDA], the agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments at this time.” The press release further stated that “[n]o details with respect to deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in this notification and the letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.” On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell nearly 38%.

Then, on July 26, 2021, Iterum issued a press release announcing that it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA for the sulopenem NDA, “provid[ing] that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.” Specifically, “the FDA determined that additional data are necessary to support approval for the treatment of adult women with [uUTIs] caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone,” while “recommend[ing] that Iterum conduct at least one additional adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, potentially using a different comparator drug,” and “conduct further nonclinical investigation to determine the optimal dosing regimen.” On this news, Iterum’s ordinary share price fell an additional 44%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Iterum securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Iterum class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Iterum class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Iterum class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Iterum class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit https://www.rgrdlaw.com/firm.html for more information.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA looking into potential tampering violations in Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball deals

    The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.

  • Tokyo Olympics Day 15 Review: Canada sets all-time medal record

    Canada has claimed 23 medals at the 2020 Olympics, the most for the country at a non-boycotted Games.

  • George Springer's recent dominance has reached an absurd level

    George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.

  • Kevin Durant wins his third Olympic gold, then 'talks my s***' and exudes joy

    Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.

  • Ezekiel Elliott being sued for over $1 million after alleged dog attack

    Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.

  • Laurent Duvernay-Tardif glad to be back with Chiefs after fighting COVID-19 as a doctor in 2020

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.

  • U.S. men's track fails to win gold medal for first time in modern Games era

    Cole Hocker broke an Olympic record in Saturday's 1,500-meter final. So did five other runners who finished ahead of him.

  • German pentathlon coach disqualified after punching horse in competition

    German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.

  • A call to Shohei Ohtani and a gold medal: How Japan swelled with pride in baseball's Olympic return

    The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.

  • Chinese gold medalist faced with absurd line of questioning, described as 'manly woman'

    Gong Lijiao's reward for dominating her sport? Answering this reporter's ridiculous questions.

  • Sumo wrestler's butt spooks horses, statue removed from Olympic course

    Some riders believed their horses may have been spooked by an incredibly realistic statue of a sumo wrestler.

  • 5 biggest controversies of the Tokyo Olympics

    Amidst the tales of glory, controversy always looms large at the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception.

  • Blue Jays beat Red Sox after a walk-off home run in first game of doubleheader

    TORONTO — A patient Blue Jays lineup found a way to outlast a solid pitching performance from Canadian Nick Pivetta in the opening game of their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. With Pivetta of Victoria, B.C. out of the game after six outstanding innings, Toronto second baseman Marcus Semien smashed a first-pitch 95 mph fastball from reliever Matt Barnes (5-3) over the right-field wall for a 1-0 win in the seven-inning game. It was Semien's 26th homer of the year and first ca

  • Yanks smart on bases, take advantage of error to top M's 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning. The Yankees have won the first three in a fou

  • The Latest: Falcons owner to sponsor Tagliabue fellowship

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday: ___ The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University. Blank, who has a foundation in his name, has gifted the endowment for two years in Tagliabue's honor through the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship. Honorees work at the

  • Olympic viewing guide: Canada's last medal chance

    This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening at the Tokyo Olympics by subscribing here. Canada won its record 23rd medal last night. Laurence Vincent Lapointe, who already had an individual silver under her belt, teamed with Katie Vincent to take bronze in the women's doubles canoe event. Canada has now won more medals at Tokyo 2020 than at any other summertime Olympics except for the boycotted 1984 Games in Los Angeles. As

  • LEADING OFF: Dodgers exposed in extras, Bosox minus Martinez

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: NOT EXTRA SPECIAL Mookie Betts, Max Muncy and the World Series champion Dodgers have been hitting on almost all cylinders this season. Except when it comes to extra innings, that is. Los Angeles lost its 11th straight game in extras Friday night, falling to the Angels 4-3 at Dodger Stadium. The major league record for consecutive extra-inning losses in a season is 12 by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969. Overall, the Dodgers are 1-12 in

  • Shapovalov, Andreescu confident as National Bank Open returns to Canada

    Bianca Andreescu doesn't feel like the same person who hoisted a trophy in front of hometown fans nearly two years ago — or the same tennis player. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is trying to put her 2019 performance behind her as she prepares to defend her National Bank Open title in Montreal next week. “It’s a whole other ball game. But on the court, I feel like I’m the same person because I am fearless, I feel confident," Andreescu told reporters on a video call Saturday. She admitte

  • Bradley Chubb, Garett Bolles get into fight at Broncos camp

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There was finally some excitement at the Denver Broncos' training camp — and it had nothing to do with the drudging quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles got into a fight during a team drill midway through practice Saturday and kept chirping at each other afterward. Keeping them apart to keep the confrontation from reigniting were teammates, assistants and even head coach Vic Fangio and general m

  • Jackson back at practice for Ravens after COVID-19 absence

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at practice, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expects the star quarterback to catch up pretty easily to where the rest of the team is in its preparation. “He's going to merge right in,” Harbaugh said, using cars on a highway as a metaphor. Jackson was on the field Saturday, a day after the Ravens activated him from the COVID-19 list. He hadn't practiced yet during training camp, but with the first preseason game still a week away, the team has plen