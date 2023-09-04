Robbie Williams Reflects on Success in Trailer for Upcoming Netflix Docuseries

Screenshot-2023-09-04-at-5.19.51-PM - Credit: Farrell Music Ltd/Leo Baron

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for a four-part documentary series about British pop star Robbie Williams, which is set to premiere later this year.

The documentary series, which was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival, promises to provide an intimate glimpse at the bombastic entertainer, with director Joe Pearlman tracking Williams’ days as a boy band member with the British group Take That to his rise to solo super stardom and his struggles with addiction. The episodes use archival footage and new interviews with Williams to paint a portrait of his storied, almost 30-year career.

More from Rolling Stone

“The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful. Big. More. Touch the fire. Touch the button. Push when it says pull,” Williams says in a teaser clip on X (formerly Twitter). “All of those things have given me my career, but there’s also a detrimental side to it, too.”

Here’s your first look at the brand new four-part Robbie Williams documentary. Coming later this year… pic.twitter.com/oBeD5o2tX2 — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2023

In an interview with a New Zealand radio station, Williams teased that the series would be “full of sex and drugs and mental illness. I’m more likely than most people to leave everything in. I very rarely, if ever, have said, ‘That’s too much, take it off.’ I normally think that it’s not enough.”

The series is being produced by Asif Kadapia, best known for his work on the Amy Winehouse documentary Amy, and Dominic Crossley-Holland.

Williams’ most recent LP, The Christmas Present, dropped in 2019. A year prior, he joined Taylor Swift onstage at London’s Wembley Stadium to perform his 1997 hit “Angels.”

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.