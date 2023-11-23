Robbie Williams pays tribute to fan who died at Sydney show: ‘It breaks my heart’

Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Singer Robbie Williams has paid tribute to a fan who died after one of his Sydney concerts last week.

During the British pop star’s Melbourne show on Wednesday night, Williams acknowledged Robyn Hall, a woman in her 70s who was injured while climbing over rows of seats at the conclusion of the concert at Allianz Stadium on 16 November. She died four days later in St Vincent’s Hospital.

“When something happens like this it breaks my heart,” Williams told a near capacity crowd at AAMI Park.

“I’ve been thinking about it an awful lot, and I thought about it all the way through the show tonight.

“I just want to give a big shout-out and lots of love from me and my band to Robyn and Robyn’s family. Let’s all sing up, she was somebody just like you who came to the gig just like you did tonight.”

Williams then dedicated his bestselling single, the 1997 song Angels, to Hall.

Hall’s son Michael paid tribute to his mother on social media earlier this week.

“I haven’t got the words to say what my mum meant to me taken from under me,” he posted on Facebook.

“My best friend is no longer with me.”

Tonight’s show is the second of two Williams played in Melbourne after the single sold-out concert in Sydney.