Robbie Williams: I don't see ghosts since having kids

Robbie Williams has said he stopped seeing ghosts since becoming a father.

The 46-year-old father-of-four has spoken in the past about his interest in the paranormal, and revealed his hit Angels was about the ‘dead people’ he spoke to as a child.

Williams has now told US radio station Coast to Coast AM: “The strangest thing is that since I’ve had kids, the phenomena has ceased to happen.

“I’m guessing that once you have kids they just take up all of your energy and your thoughts.”

The Let Me Entertain You singer has four children - seven-year-old daughter Teddy, five-year-old son Charlie, 18-month-old daughter Coco and one-month-old son Beau - with wife Ayda Field, who he married in 2010.

Williams said: “I was told at a very early age that I used to see people that had passed on and I would talk to them.

“That kind of carried on through my youth.

“Then I stopped talking to them because I found drugs.”

Robbie Williams says wife Ayda Field would not approve if he bought Skinwalker Ranch. (AP)

Williams also discussed his close encounters of the third kind with the radio show, including at UFO hotspot Skinwalker Ranch in Utah.

The singer revealed if it weren’t for his wife he would have bought the ranch.

He said: “There were big rumours on the internet that I’d bought the ranch.

“That’s the kind of dumb stuff that I’d do and not tell my wife.

“She knows I didn’t do that and now the whole world knows I don’t own it.

“But if I didn’t have a wife, I would have bought the ranch.”