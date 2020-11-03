Robbie Williams forced to put new album on hold due to Covid restrictions

Robbie Williams was due to release a new album this year. (AP)

Robbie Williams has been forced to delay his next album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 46-year-old Angels singer - whose last released an album in December 2019 - is unable to work with his long-time song-writing partner Guy Chambers due to travel restrictions.

Chambers, 57, told The Sun: “He does want to do another record, but obviously we can’t because of the situation.

“He’s in Los Angeles and no one can fly to America.

“Our relationship doesn’t work in different countries, we have to be in the same room together to create.”

Robbie Williams and his long time song writing partner Guy Chambers in 2019.

Williams’ record label Universal had said last year that he would be releasing an album in 2020.

Williams released The Christmas Present, an album of seasonal covers and duets in December 2019.

His last studio album before that, The Heavy Entertainment Show, was released in November 2016.

Chambers - who was involved in the recording of both albums - famously co-wrote a number of Williams hits including Angels, Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You.

Williams revealed over the summer he had been writing some new tracks with Take That bandmate Gary Barlow and even working on trying a new musical genre.

Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow have been working together over video call during lockdown.

He said: “I’m in a new musical genre, a genre I haven’t really touched before. Not new taste-wise, it’s what I’m about. I’ve got to say, as I look down the list of my new songs from my new album, that I don’t know when it’s coming out. It’s got a very disco feel to it.”

He recently revealed he has collaborated with Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder.

Williams said: "Me and him have done a song together. Quite often I try and channel Shaun Ryder when I’m writing songs."

