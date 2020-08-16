Robbie Williams concerned his children will grown up feeling 'entitled' due to LA lifestyle

Dad-of-four Robbie Williams has admitted he has some reservations about raising his children amongst LA’s “entitled” rich kids.

The former Take That star is a longterm resident of the Californian city but has recently opened up about his concerns relating to the “bad things” about Los Angeles.

Williams and wife Ayda Field share their multi-million pound mansion with their children Teddy, Seven, Charlton, five, Colette, one, and five-month-old Beau.

Read more: Ayda Field celebrates marriage to Robbie Williams on their 10th anniversary

Talking to The Sun on Sunday, Williams said: “There are some bad things about LA too. I didn’t even know the word ‘entitlement’ until I got here.

“There are these kids with a sense of entitlement because of the place they were born and the parents they have and having the money that they have.

View photos Robbie Williams and Ayda Field at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in December 2018 in London. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images) More

“I was like, ‘I don’t want my kids anywhere near these kids’. I’d never seen it in my life before and it literally made me slack jawed.”

Williams has previously revealed he had doubts about parenthood altogether before taking the plunge with Field.

Speaking on his family podcast (Staying) At Home With The Williamses last month, he said: “I don't want the same thing as Ayda, I want [her], but I don't want the family', for many reasons.

“How can I raise someone when I can't raise myself and I come from a broken home? So what is the point of me actually doing this?

“It wasn't a selfish reason it was a sort of humane reason when I am at war in my own head every single day.

“And I can't look after myself so how can I justify bringing someone into the world?”

Read more: Robbie Williams says he was threatened with beheading in Haiti

He admitted to being “terrified” during the first year of parenthood but says having children has made him “more content”

He said: “It's that moment when Teddy just looked at me and the universe looked at me. And just that connection of this overwhelming euphoric feeling higher than any drug, and more real than any pill or any powder or alcohol. And I think in that moment I got it. The first year I was terrified.

"Having kids has been the making of me. My life is fuller, I am more consistent, more present, more refined, more content.”