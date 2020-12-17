Robbie Williams 'almost died' from mercury poisoning over seafood habit
Robbie Williams has shared a fishy tale about his brush with death caused by a seafood diet.
The singer, 46, said that he’d been diagnosed with mercury poisoning thanks to a regime that had him eating fish and seafood twice a day.
Williams had thought he was looking after his health, but the toxin reached dangerous levels in his body, leaving him at risk of dying - although he admitted the news gave him a strange sort of ego boost.
Read more: Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock claims he’s the reason why Robbie Williams left Take That
He told Radio X: “I’ve got the highest mercury poisoning the doctor has ever seen.
“Do you know what I thought when I heard that? ‘I’ve won!’ That’s how my ego works, ‘I’ve got the highest…did you say the highest? Thank you.’”
“I literally won the mercury award,” he joked.
Who wore it better? Robbie or Boris? #cantstopchristmas
🎥: https://t.co/P7d3zZ2bSK pic.twitter.com/OuWZxjogJA
— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) December 15, 2020
Williams said he had gone for the test on the advice of his wife, Ayda Field, saying she was “neurotic” about getting lots of health tests.
He added: “Anyway, thank God, because I could’ve dropped dead of mercury and arsenic poisoning.”
Former Take That star Williams has been vegan since 2017 and admitted that the mercury poisoning had been part of what made him change his diet, saying that he went plant-based “the next day”.
Williams recently debuted the video for his festive song Can’t Stop Christmas which features him dressed as Boris Johnson and giving a press conference.
The music video makes reference to the coronavirus pandemic and also includes lookalikes of Sir Patrick Vallance, Chris Whitty, and Theresa May.
However, superstar Williams has also said that he thinks his days of topping the singles charts are over and is now concentrating on hitting the top spot in the album charts instead.
He told Smooth Radio: "I’m an albums kind of person now, which is wonderful. But I don’t even look at the charts now. And I wouldn’t even think that I would get anywhere near up there. But if I did, it would be a Christmas miracle and I’d be very grateful."
Watch: Robbie Williams transforms into Boris Johnson for Can’t Stop Christmas video