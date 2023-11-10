Robbie and Stephen Amell return in tense first teaser for “Code 8” sequel

The cousins reprise their roles as superpowered criminals for Netflix's action-packed sequel.

The super-powered Amell cousins are officially back to the world of Code 8 with the release of the first teaser for Code 8 Part II.

After Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell first starred together in the CW's Arrowverse as DC Comics superheroes, they went on to bring their passion project, a sci-fi feature film, to life. Their 2016 proof-of-concept short and Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign sought to raise $200,000 to make a full-length movie, and after an overwhelming amount of backers pledged more than $2.4 million, the Amells created, starred in, and released Code 8 in 2019.

Now, after a stalled continuation with a now-canceled Quibi series, they're gearing up to debut the official sequel on Netflix. The Code 8 Part II teaser trailer, released Friday out of Netflix's Geeked Week virtual events, brings fans a first look at the new action.

"A lot's changed since you've been gone," a voice begins, kicking into a high-voltage montage that shows the Amell kin having a tense exchange, but potentially agreeing they could do "big things together."

The first entry introduced a gritty world where 4 percent of the population is born with supernatural abilities. Instead of being billionaires or superheroes, these power-enabled people face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed (Robbie), a power-enabled young man, was lured into the lucrative criminal world by Garrett (Stephen), who helped Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of a drug kingpin, while a militarized police unit hunted them down.

The sequel, which EW has learned is a different story entirely from what would've been the Quibi spinoff, picks up after the events of the first movie. Connor now works as a janitor and attempts to distance himself from Garrett. But when a 14-year-old named Pav (Sirena Gulamgaus) is targeted by corrupt police officers after investigating the wrongful death of her brother, Connor is forced to re-team with Garrett, the person who destroyed his life, to help the young girl.

Story continues

Netflix 'code 8 Part II' poster

Writer/director Jeff Chan returns to helm the sequel, which also stars Aaron Abrams, Alex Mallari Jr., and Jean Yoon.

A release date has not yet been set, but expect Code 8 Part II to hit Netflix in 2024. Watch the first teaser above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.