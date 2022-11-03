Robbie Neilson sets sights on European return after Hearts campaign ends

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read

Robbie Neilson watched Hearts’ Europa Conference League campaign end with a 3-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir then looked forward to having another go in Europe again next season.

In the final Group A fixture in the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, and with no chances of progression, the Jambos fell behind to a Youssouf Ndayishimiye header from a corner after four minutes before Serdar Gurler added a second in the 33rd minute following a mistake by keeper Craig Gordon.

Substitute Berkay Ozcan drove in a third in the 64th minute before Hearts defender Nathaniel Atkinson scored a consolation for the visitors in the 90th minute.

Hearts, with six points from their two games against Latvian side RFS, finished third in Group A behind Basaksehir and Fiorentina and boss Neilson told HeartsTV: “It has been a great adventure, a massive learning curve for everyone and hopefully we can implement that next year by getting ourselves into third position (in the cinch Premiership) and try to get back into  group stage football again.

“Tonight was a difficult one. We were playing against an extremely good team who topped the group and who beat Fiorentina 3-0 here.

“I expect them to progress pretty far in this competition.

“I thought the players equipped themselves really well. They worked hard, we didn’t create a lot of chances and when they did come we probably didn’t make the right decision.

“We lost three really poor goals, goals you can’t lose at this level but I was pleased to get the goal at the end, it gave the fans something to shout about and enjoy and hopefully they have a fantastic night in Istanbul.”

Latest Stories

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at