Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposal

Voting is under way among cycling clubs in Australia regarding the proposal made by the currently separate entities of BMX Australia, Mountain Bike Australia and Cycling Australia to amalgamate cycling's national bodies into one entity: AusCycling.

AusCycling has been proposed following extensive dissemination of the advantages of the concept by the separate governing bodies, including live Q&A roadshow sessions in each state to allow cycling clubs and their members to find out more.

The main advantage will be a single licence allowing members to race in all disciplines of the sport, which in turn is said to be cheaper for "most riders", according to AusCycling. There will also be improved coaching programmes, a dedicated member services team available to assist clubs and riders from all disciplines, and a dedicated advocacy team lobbying local, state and federal governments for improved cyclist safety, including more cycling venues, trails and paths, as well as a proposed national bike education programme.

Now, some of Australia's biggest names in cycling – including two-time Olympic gold medallist on the track Anna Meares, 12-time Tour de France stage winner Robbie McEwen, 2016 Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman, current women's national road race champion Sarah Gigante and 2012 Milan-San Remo winner Simon Gerrans – have given their support to the AusCycling proposal, which, if passed, will come into effect in the second quarter of 2020, just ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

An open letter published by the 'AusCycling ambassadors' read: "We, the undersigned, believe the AusCycling proposal jointly developed by BMX Australia, Mountain Bike Australia and Cycling Australia is the best model for the future growth of Australian cycling and will deliver ongoing benefits for riders of all disciplines, preferences and bikes.

"Australian cyclists with the best interests of the sport at heart have been crying out for years for all forms of cycling to unite to form one strong, effective and inclusive organisation for the benefit of all," it read. "We believe AusCycling is the right vehicle to give cycling the voice it deserves, and to get more people active on bikes to realise the vision of making cycling the largest participation sport in Australia."