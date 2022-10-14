Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter's Hagrid and Cracker actor has died aged 72

·2 min read

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said.

The Scottish-born actor, known for playing the Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and criminal psychologist Dr Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the crime drama Cracker, died on Friday.

In a statement, his agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, said the actor will "probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid", which has "prompted a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years."

She described Coltrane, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, as a "wonderful actor" and "forensically intelligent".

Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.

His agent did not give details on his death - but said Coltrane's family thanked the team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care.

'A complete one-off'

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted an image with Coltrane and said: "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off...".

Stephen Fry, who starred with Coltrane in the comedy series Alfresco, said the actor will be "dreadfully missed".

He said he met Coltrane almost 40 years ago and added: "Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, 'Alfresco'", and added "Farewell, old fellow. You'll be so dreadfully missed".

'A Scottish entertainment legend'

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Coltrane as a "Scottish entertainment legend" and said he will be "hugely missed".

Actor Robert Lindsay, who starred alongside Coltrane in the 1989 film Bert Rigby, You're a Fool paid tribute to his "dear pal", adding: "We shared a Hollywood journey that will live with me forever".

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

He was born in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire and attended Glasgow School of Art and Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

