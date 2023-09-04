Robbery at Georgetown Walmart: Halton Police Call for Public Assistance

In an incident that unfolded on July 2nd, 2023, at around 7:15 a.m., the Halton Police urgently sought public help to identify a male suspect in a robbery at the Walmart store at 300 Guelph Street in Georgetown.

According to authorities, the suspect, a tall African American male with a slender build, entered the Walmart and swiftly headed towards a glass display cabinet containing valuable Nintendo video games. The display had been left unlocked by a store staff member, unknowingly paving the way for the audacious theft.

The situation quickly escalated into a tense confrontation as the suspect stole items from the display. A staff member valiantly attempted to thwart the theft and struggled with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect wrestled around $4500 worth of Nintendo video games before making a hasty escape from the store premises.

The staff member sustained minor injuries during the scuffle, but fortunately, no weapons were brandished or reported during the robbery. Law enforcement officials are relieved that the incident did not escalate further.

The suspect, captured on surveillance cameras, was last seen sporting dark clothing, black and white running shoes, and a distinctive blue "LA Dodgers" baseball cap. He stands approximately 6 feet tall, making his description distinct enough to aid in the identification process.

The Halton Police have called upon the community for assistance in identifying the suspect, urging anyone who might have information about the incident or the individual involved to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

