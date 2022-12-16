Robber threatened to stab girl, 11, before stealing her electric scooter in Islington

A “dangerous” robber threatened to stab an 11-year-old girl before stealing her electric scooter and riding away on it.

Adam McGeady, 32, carried out the “terrifying” robbery as the victim rode her e-scooter in Parkfield Street, near Islington’s O2 Academy, around 6.15pm on September 24, 2020.

Footage shows the moment she was approached by McGeady, who was riding a bike.

He threatened to stab her before taking her scooter and riding away on it, leaving his bike on the ground and the girl uninjured but shaken.

Police were called and launched an investigation.

Officers traced McGeady using CCTV, before sharing the footage on a database used by officers across the Met to identify wanted people.

McGeady, of Islington’s Mayville Estate, was later recognised. He was arrested in January 2022, before being charged with robbery.

He pleaded guilty, and on December 9 was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Detective Constable Richard Roberts, from the local policing team in Islington, remarked on the victim’s bravery.

He said: "This would have been a terrifying ordeal for a victim of any age, but it was particularly upsetting for a child. I would like to praise her for the bravery she has shown throughout our investigation.

"McGeady is clearly a dangerous offender and I am pleased that our investigation has resulted in him receiving a custodial sentence. I hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such appalling behaviour on the streets of Islington."