Robb Elementary School, the site of a massacre, will be demolished, Uvalde mayor says

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Robb Elementary School, the Uvalde, Texas, school where 19 children and two teachers were killed May 24 in a deadly massacre, will be demolished, according to the city's mayor.

Mayor Don McLaughlin, at a Uvalde City Council meeting Tuesday, said officials planned to raze the building. “My understanding – and I had this discussion with the superintendent – that school will be demolished,” McLaughlin said, multiple news outlets reported.

McLaughlin did not offer a timeline for its destruction, Reuters reported. “You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school ever,” he said.

District Superintendent Hal Harrell said this month that the 550 students who attended Robb Elementary would be relocated this fall to two other elementary schools in Uvalde, according to The Texas Tribune.

Uvalde, Texas: City Council denies school police chief Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request

Southern California storms: Region's first lightning death in years reported as unusual June thunderstorms hit area

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde, said President Joe Biden, who visited the city May 29, told him that “we’re going to look to raze that school and build a new one," KSAT 12, an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, reported.

This isn't the first time a school has been torn down after a massacre. Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children and six adults were killed in December 2012, was demolished the following year.

Also on Wednesday, Gutierrez sued the Texas Department of Public Safety, seeking official law enforcement records related to the Robb Elementary shooting, according to The Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

After previously seeking ballistics reports and documents, Gutierrez argued in his lawsuit that the agency did not provide the documents, or seek an attorney general's opinion about withholding them, within 10 business days as required under state law. As a result, the lawsuit argues, the agency is required to provide the documents.

"The State of Texas failed these families, and those families deserve to know the complete, unalterable truth about what happened that day," the lawsuit said.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Uvalde school to be demolished: Mayor reveals fate of Robb Elementary

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘We’re scared for our lives going to school’: Are we listening as our children ask for help?

    We've taught children, from their first moments in a classroom, how to prepare for a gunman in school. It's no wonder they're scared.

  • Watch Kelsea Ballerini's Husband’s Epic Reaction to Her Dancing in a Bikini on TikTok

    Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini celebrated the release of her new song "Heartfirst" by dancing to it in a pool while wearing a bikini. Kelsea's husband, Morgan Evans, had a hilarious reaction to the TikTok.

  • Abortion Will Be On At Least One Ballot Later This Year

    The future of abortion rights in Kansas will be decided this year following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • UFC on ESPN 37 medical suspensions: Josh Emmett among 6 fighters suspended indefinitely by Texas commission

    Six fighters were handed indefinite medical suspensions after what many fans are calling the most violent UFC card of the year.

  • There are conservatives who don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned. Meet one of them.

    My mom and dad had six kids. Mom is a straight-ticket voting Republican. She doesn’t want Roe flipped.

  • England vs Holland live: score and latest updates in women's Euros warm-up

    Women's Euro 2022 calendar and sweepstake kit: download and print yours for free England Women's Euro 2022 squad: the final 23-player line-up, fixtures and more

  • Tornado watch issued as severe storms target NW Ontario, Manitoba

    The severe thunderstorm risk continues across parts of the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario Friday, with the threat for very large hail and tornadoes. Stay alert!

  • Idaho GOP legislators voted to ban abortion, they should deal with the consequences

    If Idaho’s Republican legislators really do care about babies, they should now focus their attention on what happens after they’re born. │ Opinion

  • Why one key royal family member will soon be moving abroad

    Princess Eugenie is set to follow in Prince Harry's footsteps and leave the UK for a sunnier life abroad – and it's all down to her husband Jack Brooksbanks's

  • Feds: Ghislaine Maxwell deserves at least 30 years in prison

    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of teenage girls over a 10-year period by her onetime boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors said Wednesday in written arguments. Prosecutors said she should serve between 30 years and 55 years in prison, reflecting the federal sentencing guidelines. The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted in December of sex trafficking and other crimes after a month-long trial that featured testimony from four women who said they were abused in their teens.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in