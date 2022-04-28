Robaire to Oversee Reebok’s International Operations

A longtime Reebok executive is being elevated by the brand’s new parent.

The sports brand, which was purchased by Authentic Brands Group earlier this year, has named Steve Robaire, a veteran of nearly 15 years at Reebok, to the post of executive vice president of Reebok International.

In this newly created position, Robaire will spearhead the expansion of Reebok across international territories, focusing on developing new business opportunities to build on the brand’s history and spur growth.

Robaire will report to Jarrod Weber, group president, lifestyle and chief brand officer, effective July 1. He will be based in ABG’s New York City headquarters.

“Steve’s track record in red growing Reebok’s market share and sales growth in Greater China and Europe makes him an excellent leader for driving Reebok’s business across all international markets,” Weber said. “There’s an incredible appetite for the brand across key markets, and with Steve leading the charge, we are primed for success.”

Robaire brings more than a decade of experience in brand licensing, sales and marketing, most of it at Reebok where he held various positions of increasing responsibility around the world, including Amsterdam, Paris and Boston. Most recently, he served as vice president of Reebok in the Greater China region.

“I am honored to join the ABG family and continue my long-standing relationship with the brand,” Robaire said. “Reebok is an iconic, world-renowned brand that creates and delivers superior product. I am thrilled to join ABG’s talented leaders and teams to drive expansion across key regions.”

ABG bought Reebok from Adidas in March for 2.1 million euros.

