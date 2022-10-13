Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the SNL cast when he hosted

Jessica Wang
·2 min read

Live from New York, it's… drama in Studio 8H?

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Rob Schneider said in a new interview that Bill Murray "hated" the cast of the long-running sketch show when he returned to his old stomping grounds to host in the '90s.

"He wasn't very nice to us," Schneider said of Murray — an SNL cast member himself from 1976 to 1980 — during an appearance Thursday on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show. "He hated us on Saturday Night Live when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

Schneider, a member of the SNL cast from 1990 to 1994, went on to allege that Murray had a particular distaste for Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley.

"He hated Chris Farley with a passion," Schneider said. "Like he was just seething looking at him." As far as why, Schneider speculated that "it's because Chris thought it was cool to be [John] Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die. He thought it was cool to be that out of control. That's my interpretation, but I don't really know. I don't believe it. He just hated, like, all of us, pretty much. The least of the hate was to me [and] I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he's my hero."

To hear Schneider tell it, Murray "really hated Sandler too… He just wasn't into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like… as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up, you know?"

A representative for Murray didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment on Schneider's remarks. A rep for Sandler declined to comment.

Schneider's comments about Murray came up while cohost Jim Norton was discussing rumors of actor Robert Shaw being difficult on set of Jaws. "That's the same thing with Bill Murray," Schneider said, adding that Murray is "super nice to fans."

After starring on SNL for seasons 2-5, Murray returned to host five times from 1981 to 1999, including once in 1993, when Schneider, Farley, and Sandler were part of the show.

Murray has recently been in the news for allegations of inappropriate behavior on the sets of two films: Being Mortal, which suspended production earlier this year, and Quick Change, a 1990 comedy costarring Geena Davis. (Reps for Murray didn't respond to EW's request for comment about either accusation.)

Schneider has also been known to court controversy, emerging in recent years as an outspoken conservative voice who frequently denounces so-called woke culture. In August, for example, he declared SNL to be "over" and slammed the show's 2016 post-election cold open that featured Kate McKinnon performing "Hallelujah" as Hillary Clinton.

Watch a clip from Schneider's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts interview above.

