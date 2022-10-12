Rob Schneider Knows Many Hollywood Right-Wingers Who ‘Fear Cancel Culture Too Much to Speak Up’ (Video)

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider says there’s no shortage of conservative right-wingers in Hollywood but that they “fear cancel culture too much to speak up.”

Schneider, donning a bright-blue suit and tie during an appearance Wednesday morning on Fox News, has not been quiet about his political leanings and even moved from San Francisco to Arizona as a result, he says. Asked about former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s statements Tuesday about leaving the Democratic party, he said he wasn’t surprised.

“As an actor, you’re always coming from a place of trying to get work. But at a certain point, you know, you have to worry about, I mean, I’m in my 50s now, late 50s — it’s going to catch you too, Brian,” Schneider said, joking to “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, sitting to the actor’s right. “I worry more about the freedoms of my kids. I’m a grandfather now.

“So at a certain point … It’s really weird. You know something’s wrong when people say, ‘If you put God, family and country first’ that’s somehow controversial. How is that controversial? So at a certain point you have to say ‘enough’ and stand up to it.”

Asked if he lost friends because of his outspokenness, he said he had people who “didn’t return calls as often.”

“A lot of people I’m friends with in Hollywood they lean towards the right, but they’re just scared of it, because it really is like a mob of ideologues that you feel will attack you,” Scheiner said. “It’s really not necessarily based on anything but like this religious architecture in their thinking.”

Schneider has had enough calls returned from his Hollywood colleagues to make a movie. The “Deuce Bigalow” star was on Fox News to promote a movie, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which opens Friday in U.S. theaters.

He wasn’t in rare Rob Schneider form but showed a glimpse, winding the show’s panel up with a joke about the homeless population of his former hometown.

“San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story,” he said.

Watch the entire Schneider segment from Fox News below.