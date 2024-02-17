Rob Schneider and Gabriel Iglesias To Voice Animated Caveman Comedy ‘Rock Bottom’; Odin’s Eye Boards Sales – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Australia’s Odin’s Eye Animation (OEA) has boarded sales on caveman comedy Rock Bottom, starring the voices of top comedy actors Rob Schneider and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

The movie is the latest production from Mexican animation powerhouse Huevocartoon Studios, for which OEA previously sold Little Eggs: An African Rescue and Little Eggs: A Frozen Rescue.

Schneider has voiced a raft of animated features and series across his career, including most recently Adam Sandler’s Leo. Gabriel Iglesias’s many animation voice credits include The Nut Job and The Book Of Life.

Rock Bottom is a co-production with Dario Sanchez’s 3DoublesProductions, the Spanish studio based in Tenerife known for its work on 100% Wolf, Inspector Sun and upcoming movie SuperKlaus.

OEA has acquired world-wide rights to the picture excluding Latin America which will be handled by Videocine; Televisa/Univision) and Spain (3 Doubles Productions).

As per the synopsis, Rock Bottom follows the story of Gungo, an overconfident heir to the chieftain’s throne. After his banishment, he finds himself leading a motley crew of outcasts to reclaim his rightful place and guide his tribe toward a prosperous future, learning lessons about unity, resilience, and the true meaning of strength along the way.

The film is co-directed, co-written and co-produced by HuevoCartoons fraternal co-founders Rodolfo Riva Palacio and Gabriel Riva Palacio.

“Rock Bottom will be an exhilarating ride into a prehistoric world,” they said. “This film isn’t just about laughs; it’s about challenging our perceptions of individuality, self-worth, and what is the glue that makes a community thrive.”

Odin’s Eye Animation CEO Michael Favelle added: “It’s not just a film; it’s an invitation to explore the roots of our humanity with laughter, empathy, and perhaps a little bit of prehistoric wisdom.”

Further titles on Odin’s Eye’s EFM slate include The Weird Kidz and Mad Props.

