Rob Rinder shares ‘profound sadness’ after sudden death of beloved dog

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

TV personality and criminal barrister Rob Rinder has announced the death of his dog Rocco, who “blessed” him with a “lifetime of loyalty and limitless joy”.

The 44-year-old, who is set to take over as the new co-presenter of BBC Two’s Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby with Monica Galetti, shared an image of the spotted white and brown French bulldog as a puppy, and another of the pair sleeping on the sofa.

Sharing a tribute to his beloved pet on Twitter and Instagram, Rinder said: “My Rocco died suddenly yesterday. He blessed me with a lifetime of loyalty and limitless joy.

“I don’t speak about my private world normally. But wanted to share my profound sadness with anybody who has ever loved a dog. It is the deepest gift of unconditional love imaginable.”

He completed the touching message to his thousands of followers across the social media platforms with a broken heart emoji.

Famous faces sent their condolences, including former Strictly Come Dancing TV judge Dame Arlene Phillips, who wrote: “Rob, it’s so so sad to read this. Polly our beloved Manchester terrier died five years ago and the missing of her never stops. Just sending a virtual hug to you to help heal in some small way your (broken heart emoji).”

In 2016, Rinder competed in the 14th series of the BBC’s flagship dancing competition with Ukrainian professional dancer Oksana Platero, finishing in fifth place.

He has also presented Good Morning Britain on a number of occasions and appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside regular GMB presenter Susanna Reid, who commented on his social media post with a broken heart emoji.

Pride of Britain Awards 2022 – London
Dame Arlene Phillips sent her condolences (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin wrote: “I am so sorry what a terrible shock and what a sadness for you. Sending you so much love my friend.”

Dragons’ Den businesswoman Deborah Meaden said: “Oh Robert… I am so sad for you. It is a profound pain and my words can’t change that… only time can. It’s the price we pay for the love and the joy and at the end we wonder if it is worth the pain… and then the memories flood in and we know it is.”

Rinder is set to take over from journalist and Giles Coren for the fifth series of Amazing Hotels which will see him and chef Galetti go behind the scenes at some of the world’s most luxurious hotels.

The show sees the presenters take a hands-on approach during their time at each of the luxury locations, exploring the day-to-day running of the hotels as they work alongside the staff.

Rinder rose to fame as the formidable Judge Rinder on his eponymous ITV reality courtroom show, and later went on to host Channel 4 series The Rob Rinder Verdict.

Latest Stories

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Poulin, Nurse return as Canada looks to get back into Rivalry Series with U.S.

    CALGARY — Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and 2022 Olympic leading scorer Sarah Nurse will help lead Canada's women's hockey team when it continues its Rivalry Series with the United States next month. Hockey Canada released its 24-player roster on Wednesday for the games Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev., and Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. The Canadians will be looking for their first wins of the 2022-23 series after the United States posted three victories earlier this month in Kelowna, B.C., Kamloops, B.C

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.