Rob Phinisee the hero — this time — for cardiac Hoosiers in Crossroads Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — Archie Miller could not have been more accurate when he said of his Indiana Hoosiers, “We keep finding a way to muddy it up.” And, here's the thing: He wasn't even talking about the last possession of their game Saturday against Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

Miller has seen enough basketball in his lifetime to understand "muddy" doesn't begin to describe the debacle that developed before IU freshman guard Robert Phinisee grabbed the ball 32 feet from the goal and, with two defenders in his grill, flung it toward the rim. The game was tied at 68 at that moment, and Indiana had the luxury of 18 seconds to work toward a last shot and a timeout to set up something good.

Phinisee wisely dribbled away half of the remaining time to assure IU would get the game’s final shot. He then passed toward the wing for sophomore guard Devonte Green. He was supposed to get it to freshman star Romeo Langford, but Butler figured that, so Bulldogs guard Aaron Thompson stayed close enough to smell the Dentyne. Then Langford slipped. Then Green looked for a rescue. Then Phinisee came dashing around from the left wing like Captain America.

His shot somehow was perfect, released with less than half a second on the clock.

It was Phinisee’s first buzzer-beater, unless you count a game from AAU pool play.

We're not counting that.

"Obviously, it wasn't drawn up like that," Phinisee said, "but I saw Devonte holding the ball, I slid over, put it up, prayed to God it went in."

It was the decisive basket in Indiana’s 71-68 victory over Butler, a game that again required the Hoosiers to fight back from a deficit that was largely the product of their own inertia against a team that was well-coached, capable and eager to claim such a prominent victim.

It was not Phinisee's only contribution to the victory. A freshman from Lafayette, Ind., he passed for five assists — and committed only one of IU’s 15 turnovers — and spent a fair amount of time defending Butler star Kemar Baldwin, who finished with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting.

That Miller trusted Phinisee so often in that matchup is remarkable, even astonishing, given he'd only played his 10th college game a week ago. Phinisee gave credit to his "old high school coach" Rick Peckinpaugh for teaching him the basics of man-to-man defense. Not a lot of freshmen arrive at the Division I level ready for such enormous challenges.

"He's like the pit bull of the team," senior Juwan Morgan said of Phinisee. "Starts with him. As soon as the ball is tipped, he always has the first defensive or offensive possession. We go as he goes. That's how I think about it."

Baldwin tied the game inside the final 20 seconds with an amazing drive that he finished with a floater banked high off the board. Indiana would need to score or deal with overtime.

"It comes down to the little things," Miller said. "I think our guys believe if we continue to play and work together defensively, we can win a game when we're not playing real well. We've had to do that. I think when we get to the last eight, last four, guys have some confidence that we're OK."

This was the fourth consecutive high-major opponent for the Hoosiers, the fourth consecutive time the game was decided in the 40th minute and the fourth consecutive time the margin was a single basket. And Indiana won every one of those games. The Hoosiers are 9-2, ranked No. 25 and in possession of five quality wins. And they’ve maybe played one complete game.

"However many games it’s been now in a row, it seems like we’re in those huddles feeling the same way every time," Miller said. "They have a confidence about each other. Sometimes it’s a different guy. Sometimes it’s the same guy."

It wasn’t Langford on this night. He was fine, scoring 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Butler saw to it that his influence would be as meager as possible, right down to the end. It mostly was Morgan, who broke the Crossroads scoring record for a second consecutive season with 35 points on 12-of-14 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the foul line.

"I just think we have a trust in each other, trust in the system. We’re all bought in," Morgan said. "I think we'd like to get a couple wins where it's not within the last 10 seconds where we win. At the same time, it’s the ones that you grind out that are the best feeling.

"Come March time, those are the ones you’re really going to need."