Rob McElhenney Watches Eagles Playoff Game on His Phone During 2023 Emmys: 'Priorities'

The actor later gave himself — and Ryan Reynolds — a shoutout for their five Creative Arts Emmys wins for 'Welcome to Wrexham' while he presented an award

Frazer Harrison/Getty Rob McElhenney attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Rob McElhenney already has his Emmy, so he was a bit distracted during Monday night’s awards show.

The actor, 46, shared a hilarious selfie taken by his wife Kaitlin Olson of the couple sitting in the audience at the 75th Emmy Awards, but McElhenney’s focus is not on the stage.

Instead, he’s looking at his phone, where he was live streaming the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” he wrote in the post on X (formerly Twitter) as he shared the selfie.

The NFL reacted to the selfie, writing, “Priorities 🎯” in response to the actor’s selfie, which saw his wife pursuing her lips as she captured the moment.

McElhenney's indifference to the awards show comes after he and Ryan Reynolds were recognized earlier this month at the Creative Arts Emmys for Welcome to Wrexham, an FX docuseries about the Welsh soccer team they co-own. The show was up for six awards and logged five wins, which McElhenney later shouted out at Monday's Emmys when he took the stage with his former It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia castmates.

He was joined on stage by Danny Devito, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and his wife, Olson, 48, and while they complained about the lack of Emmy nods for their long-running sitcom, McElhenney made sure to note the five wins he secured on January 7.

Among the awards Welcome to Wrexham received were outstanding unstructured reality program, outstanding cinematography for a reality program and outstanding picture editing for an unstructured reality program.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

In an acceptance video shared on Instagram, the co-owners of the Welsh soccer team channeled their signature humor as McElhenney kicked things off and Reynolds quickly interrupted him wearing a Deadpool mask.

“Wow, what an incredible honor. There’s so many people I want to thank, I’ve been waiting for this moment for 16 years, so I’ve got a lot to say,” McElhenney started, before he was cut off by Reynolds, who referred to himself as “Mr. Lively.”

“Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story.”

While Reynolds, 47, spoke, he held up a "broken Emmy," as he mentioned in his speech, which he later revealed he'd borrowed from Hugh Jackman.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds at the FYC event for "Welcome To Wrexham"

He wrote on his Instagram Story that "of course" he turned to Jackman, 55, for the award, and shared that Jackman "wasn't sure if he had an Emmy."

"Turns out he does. He gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?’ "

It turned out that Jackman’s award is “broken,” Reynolds said, but not before adding, “I love this man."

