Rob Lowe's Extravagant Montecito Mansion Sold for $45.5 Million After Over Two Years on the Market

In June 2018, we brought you news that Parks and Recreation actor Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl, a jewelry designer, had listed their Montecito home for a whopping $47 million. While the exorbitant price tag raised some questions about how much Rob Lowe is actually worth, the home's price made more sense after we saw just how grandiose the estate truly is.

Fast forward over two years later to current day, and the 20-room home, known as Oakview, has finally been sold! According to Variety, the estate recently sold in an off-market sale for $45.5 million.

Initially listed with Sotheby’s International Realty, the home was re-listed with Eric Haskell of The Agency and Luke Ebbin of Compass in August, 2019 for $42.5 million — these agents handled the final sale. Now, the Lowes can officially say their goodbyes, raking in a generous profit that sits in the middle of their first and second asking prices.

The home features six bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and nine interior and two exterior fireplaces. It elegantly blends West Coast living with the tranquility of the Virginia countryside, where Lowe grew up. "I’ve always been drawn to a historic, east coast American aesthetic," he told Architectural Digest in its November 2010 cover story on the home.

