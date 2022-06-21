Rob Lowe Wishes 'Love of My Life' Sheryl Berkoff a Happy 61st Bday: 'You're the Whole Package'

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. You are the whole package, and I am blessed. Here's to many more years of love and fun! Xoxo.
Rob Lowe is showering his wife Sheryl Berkoff with a lot of love!

In honor of Berkoff's 61st birthday on Monday, The West Wing star shared a beautiful picture of the jewelry designer via his Instagram account, alongside a lovely tribute in the caption to celebrate the occasion.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," he wrote. You are the whole package, and I am blessed."

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 18: Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff attend the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 18, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
RELATED: Rob Lowe Talks Celebrating 31 Years of Sobriety and 30th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sheryl

"Here's to many more years of love and fun! Xoxo," Lowe, 58, added.

Berkoff's 61st milestone came just a day after Father's Day on Sunday, during which the makeup artist praised her husband by posting a photo of the actor alongside their two sons, Matthew Edward Lowe, 29, and John Owen Lowe, 27.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Rob and Berkoff have been married since 1991. They first met when the two worked together on Rob's 1990 erotic thriller, Bad Influence.

Earlier this year, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor opened up to PEOPLE about seeing something truly special in Berkoff since the start of their relationship.

"I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl," Lowe said as he recalled feeling "seen" for the first time in his life.

The actor also shared during the interview that he remained forever grateful that Berkoff took a chance on him.

RELATED: Rob Lowe on Raising His "Amazing" Sons and How His "Beautiful" Wife Sheryl Keeps Him "Healthy, Happy & Comfortable"

"She saw things in me that nobody had ever seen before," he said at the time before calling his marriage to Berkoff one of life's greatest "miracles."

"I still think she's the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother," he added of his wife.

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho