Rob Lowe Sends Message Of Support To His Fellow Ohioians On Quarantine

Click here to read the full article.

Rob Lowe may be a former Ohio resident, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots. On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine shared a message from Lowe on his Twitter page.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s time for us to stay in place, get to know our families,” Lowe said. “You’re doing almost as much of a service to your community as the brave men and women first responders by just staying put.”

More from Deadline

Lowe is quarantined in California and said he was watching Netflix’s Tiger King. “I love my Buckeye family so much,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Health reports the state has 4,043 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday. 119 people have died, while 1,104 more are hospitalized.

Lowe is currently appearing on the TV series 9-1-1: Lonestar.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.