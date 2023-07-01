Rob Lowe Just Posted the Most Stunning Beach Photo of His Wife in Honor of Her Birthday

911: Lone Star's Rob Lowe never fails to post the sweetest tributes for his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, whenever a special occasion arises.

Most recently, Rob took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Sheryl's birthday on June 20. His post features a stunning beach selfie of his wife who looks absolutely radiant in what appears to be a black bathing suit.

"Happy Birthday to the most irresistible woman I’ve ever known. Spirit, mind, heart, body, she is the true package. Love you, Love Bug!,” he captioned the post.

Fans were quick to jump to the comments wishing the jewelry designer a happy birthday, and gushing over this power couple's wholesome relationship. They said:

"Can only hope to find someone who speaks about me that way 😍🙏🏼"

"OMG such a smoke show. 🔥 #powercouple"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHERYL!! YOUR BEAUTIFUL GIRL!!!! ROB IS LUCKY TO HAVE YOU AS HIS WIFE!! 💕💕💕🥂🥂🍸🍸🎂🎂"

"She is fierce & GORGEOUS!!!! You’re a lucky man!!! 🤘🏻"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUR IRRESISTIBLE WOMAN🥰🎂GOD BLESS YOU BOTH🥰❤️❤️🙏🏻❤️"

It's safe to say fans are just as smitten with the Lowes as the Lowes are with each other! These days it's rare to see a celebrity couple married for so long, which makes Rob and Sheryl's relationship all the more special.

