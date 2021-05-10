Rob Lowe celebrates 31 years of sobriety

Hollywood actor Rob Lowe thanked his family as he celebrated 31 years of being drink and drug free.

The West Wing star, 57, shared a picture to Instagram showing him riding a bike on the beach.

“Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free,” he wrote in the caption.

“I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo.”

His son, Johnny, commented: “So proud of you, dad. Love you.”

Lowe shot to fame in the 1980s, starring in hit films including The Outsiders, St Elmo’s Fire and About Last Night.

As well as playing Sam Seaborn in political drama The West Wing, Lowe’s other TV roles include comedy Parks And Recreation and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Sheryl Berkoff and Rob Lowe have been married since 1991 (PA)

He discussed his sobriety last year for Variety’s Recovery issue.

Lowe, who has been married to Sheryl Berkoff since 1991, said he sought help for his issues with drinking after missing an important call from his mother.

He said: “I was ready when one day back in the days of answering machines my mother called me and I could hear her voice on the answering machine. I didn’t want to pick up because I was really, really hungover and I didn’t want her to know.

“She was telling me that my grandfather, who I loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and she needed my help. And I didn’t pick up. My thought process in that moment was ‘I need to drink a half a bottle of tequila right now so I can go to sleep so I can wake up so I can pick up this phone.’”