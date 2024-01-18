Rob Lowe Admits He Mistakenly Sent Bradley Cooper a Congratulatory Message After Robert Downey Jr.'s Globes Win

Lowe says Cooper responded, "I like living vicariously through these mistakes," after Lowe mistakenly sent a message to him instead of Robert Downey Jr.

Rob Lowe mixed up Bradley Cooper and Robert Downey Jr.'s phone numbers!

When Lowe, 59, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, he praised his longtime friend Downey Jr., 58, on the actor's recent awards season wins at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Critics Choice Awards for his performance in Oppenheimer.

Lowe told host Jimmy Kimmel during the appearance that after Downey Jr. won best supporting actor at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, he made a major texting mishap when trying to reach his former high school classmate to say congratulations.

"You'll love this: so Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I'm so excited for him," he said. "So I text him, 'So glad you won! That was the most beautiful acceptance speech I have heard in a long time. Boy do you deserve it," and I hit it, and I realize 'oh, s---, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.' "

Cooper, 49, received nominations for best director and best lead actor in a motion picture at the awards ceremony, but he did not win either award.



Related: Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Recites His Past Scathing Reviews After Critics Choice Awards 2024 Win

CBS Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 Golden Globes

"So then I was like, 'Oh I gotta make it better,' and I [write], 'No, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.,' but that's even worse! I'm making the guy feel worse!" he continued. "Terrible. I'd inputted the wrong numbers under the wrong names."

When Kimmel asked whether Lowe was able to reach Downey Jr. after the mistaken message, he indicated he somehow accidentally texted Cooper a second time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"No — I did it again! I mistakenly sent another one to Bradley. Again," he said, adding that Cooper wrote, "It's fine, I like living vicariously through these mistakes," in response.



Story continues

Related: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid 'Looked Happy' at Dinner with His Mom After Golden Globes (Exclusive Source)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper on Jan. 7, 2024

Downey Jr. followed up his Golden Globes win with another best supporting actor victory at the Critics Choice Awards last Sunday. He also received a nomination for the 2024 BAFTA Awards Thursday, with Academy Award nomination announcements to come on Tuesday.

"Dozens of folks have come up to me since the summer time saying that I was 'unrecognizably subtle' as [Lewis Strauss]," Downey Jr. said in his acceptance speech at the Globes. "To my fellow nominees, let's not pretend this is a compliment. This is more of a most-improved-player thing."

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lowe briefly reminisced that he and Downey Jr. shared a history class together during their junior year of high school. "I'm at that age now where all my friends — when we were kids, all the grown ups won the awards," he said. "And now us, we're the grown ups, we're winning the awards. So to watch Downey go out there and do it, it's just the best."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.