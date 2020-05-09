Creator Rob Liefeld blames Marvel for 'Deadpool 3' delay

When will we see Deadpool again? Will he be the same in the MCU? (Image by 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has blamed Marvel for the lack of information regarding the potential third installment to the franchise, which would almost certainly see Ryan Reynolds’ superhero join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Reynolds’ two solo Deadpool adventures having grossed around £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) at the box office, a third film should be a formality. But Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox means the outrageous character and his R-rated antics might be too much for the family orientated studio.

During a recent conversation with Comic Book.com, Liefeld didn’t pull any punches when it came to the delay in Deadpool news, declaring, "I blame Marvel...blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Rob Liefeld speaks onstage at the 'Rob Liefeld Remembers Stan Lee' panel during 2019 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

“They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if [comic book artist] Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me.’”

“If Ryan isn’t making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not that, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."

Unfortunately for Liefeld, Marvel’s schedule is already jam packed for the foreseeable future, too, and he is very much aware that he might be waiting a while for Deadpool 3 to finally emerge.

"How old am I gonna be when that happens? And literally I used to be like, yeah, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk and Deadpool would make for a funny movie right? But, none of these guys are getting younger, right okay?"