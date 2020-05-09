Creator Rob Liefeld blames Marvel for 'Deadpool 3' delay
Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has blamed Marvel for the lack of information regarding the potential third installment to the franchise, which would almost certainly see Ryan Reynolds’ superhero join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
With Reynolds’ two solo Deadpool adventures having grossed around £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) at the box office, a third film should be a formality. But Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox means the outrageous character and his R-rated antics might be too much for the family orientated studio.
Read More: 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch says sequel could have a lower age rating (exclusive)
During a recent conversation with Comic Book.com, Liefeld didn’t pull any punches when it came to the delay in Deadpool news, declaring, "I blame Marvel...blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet.”
“They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if [comic book artist] Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me.’”
“If Ryan isn’t making Deadpool 3 right now, that's because Marvel hasn't allowed it to be yet and that's all I'm saying. So, do I have a lot of faith in that system? Dude, I have no idea. So this is where I'm not that, I'm not giving you the answers you want. I'm like yeah, yeah. Look if it happens, terrific."
Read More: Ryan Reynolds is trying to figure out how to fit Deadpool into the MCU
Unfortunately for Liefeld, Marvel’s schedule is already jam packed for the foreseeable future, too, and he is very much aware that he might be waiting a while for Deadpool 3 to finally emerge.
"How old am I gonna be when that happens? And literally I used to be like, yeah, Mark Ruffalo, Hulk and Deadpool would make for a funny movie right? But, none of these guys are getting younger, right okay?"