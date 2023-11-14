Rob Key taking blame for England’s World Cup meltdown a Sir Alex Ferguson move to protect players

Jos Buttler (left) will be given another chance as England 50-over captain when they travel to the Caribbean in December - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

By taking the blame on himself, Rob Key protected the England players from World Cup fallout and emulated the Sir Alex Ferguson approach to management.

Manchester United great Ferguson never criticised his players publicly and would bristle at attempts to make him do so. He insulated the dressing room so the players could concentrate on performance.

Rollickings were done in private and while Key is far removed in personality from Ferguson, he took the strong leadership option and diverted attention away from England’s performance in India and on to himself just as some high profile players were for the first time reading why they should be dropped or retired.

In the modern era, governing bodies need to keep players sweet. Players hold the power and have other options in franchise cricket. Just look at how high the England & Wales Cricket Board jumped when they feared players would turn their backs on central contracts for franchise deals. Key spent almost the whole summer negotiating multi-year central contracts to keep the players happy.

England have an incredibly busy 2024. They will play 17 Tests in the calendar year. Only once before have they played that many in one year, in 2016, and that ended with Sir Alastair Cook’s resignation as captain.

Key will need his players happy and confident he has their backs when they play five Tests in India, six at home and undergo tours to Pakistan and New Zealand all before Christmas next year.

There is a big crossover between Test and one-day international squads so Key was not about to cut down a few in public when they will be back in India in a few weeks to play the hardest Test series of all.

But while it was a good management tool for Key to say “I hold myself accountable more so than anyone else” and say it was his fault, he was not really telling the truth. The only ones to blame for England’s poor World Cup were the players and the coach.

Rob Key insists Bazball hype has 'made life harder' for England's white-ball sides - Getty Images/Phillip Brown

The players underperformed, lost form and poorly “executed” their skills, as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson repeatedly said when he was shoved in front of the cameras on the eve of the Netherlands game just as the England squad was at its prickliest.

It was the coach who failed to lift their confidence and properly plan for a World Cup by appointing someone with local knowledge on his backroom team, spot the changes in the 50 overs game since the last World Cup and act quicker during the tournament. Key even tried to take the onus on himself for the decision to bowl first in Mumbai. Simple cricket logic dictated it was bat first day.

That decision was down to Matthew Mott and Jos Buttler; it was their job to assess the data (based mainly on T20) and apply their own cricketing nous. “I’d be surprised if anyone really in our side feels that they’ve given an account of themselves,” was about as far as Key went in pointing the finger at individuals.

Behind the scenes, though, things will change. Jonny Bairstow has been told to get fitter and England are going to go harder in 50 overs cricket. They dropped Dawid Malan essentially for not scoring quickly enough and did not pick Sam Hain for the West Indies series because they believe he lacks aggression. Phil Salt, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett are the future Key demands England return to the Eoin Morgan approach.

Impetus comes in the selection of Ollie Pope (right) and Zak Crawley – all Bazball Test players - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Key mainly knocked back criticism of the decisions he did actually have responsibility for as team director. He reiterated his decision to not offer David Willey a contract, saying he would do the same again despite him being England’s top wicket-taker. Their relationship has soured but Willey remains a good England cricketer and what happens if Sam Curran or Reece Topley are injured for the Twenty20 World Cup in June? Willey is no longer available to step in. Not offering him a deal was an error.

Key feared contract leaks

Key also believes there was nothing he could do about the timing of the central contracts announcement. Negotiations did drag on far longer than expected as lawyers from both sides argued over the fine print of the 106 page central contract document. The deals could have been signed and announcements held off until after the World Cup. There was not a lot of real noise around the contracts but Key was obsessed with leaks – something that has characterised Brendon McCullum’s approach too.

He thought if he did not rush out the news of the contracts finally being signed, it would break anyway. “The day I offered all those contracts Will (Telegraph Sport’s cricket news correspondent Will Macpherson) had every single one in the Telegraph that day. Since I started this job you find it out. I had no real choice but to announce it. Ben Stokes decided to turn down a three-year offer and go for a one-year and I believe that would have come out in mid-tournament. My view was get on the front foot, be as transparent as possible rather than see one of you guys write Ben Stokes turns down contract blah, blah, blah.”

Fearing a leak, Key announced the contracts in Bangalore before England’s defeat to Sri Lanka and it became public knowledge that Willey had been snubbed and Stokes turned down a three-year deal. Insiders deny it distracted the players but when Willey abruptly announced his retirement before the Australia match, it was the most tangible sign of tension in the camp.

It is where the Ferguson comparison ends. He would have sent Willey home and told Stokes he can go off and play franchise cricket instead if he likes.

