Rob Kardashian Debuts New Arm Tattoo on Instagram

Rob Kardashian just added another tattoo to his collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, showed off an intricate eye and teardrop design located on his right arm in an Instagram photo on Sunday, just days after sister Kim Kardashian West announced the end of the family’s long-running E! reality show.

"Hawái," Kardashian captioned a close-up snap of the new ink, tagging Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mister Cartoon.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote, "And just like that he’s back," in the comment section, while the dad to 3-year-old Dream's fans and followers weighed in on the recent news that KUWTK is coming to an end.

"I say you, [Khloé] and Scott have your own show together!!!!🙌🏼🔥" one person said. "Rob needs his own show," a second Instagram user added.

Last week, Kardashian West delivered the announcement on Instagram in a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself; Rob, Kourtney, mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner; and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

In the statement, the family thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years," Kim, 39, said. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

The final season is expected to air in 2021.