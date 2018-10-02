Rob Horne says walking out at Twickenham for Northampton vs Leicester will be a 'bitter-sweet' moment after life-changing injury

Rob Horne admits it will be a “bitter-sweet” moment when he walks out in front of around 40,000 fans at Twickenham this weekend after Northampton Saints moved their East Midlands derby with Leicester Tigers to honour the former Australia rugby player, who suffered life-changing paralysis last season.

The 29-year-old was badly injured just 12 seconds into Northampton’s match against Leicester last April when he attempted to tackle Sione Kalamafoni - the very first contact of the match. Horne was captaining Northampton that day and received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital, and he announced his retirement from the game with immediate effect a week later, having lost the use of his right arm entirely due to damage to his Brachial Plexus nerves.

Horne decided to return to Australia to readjust to life with paralysis, but he has returned to England this weekend to attend Saturday’s Premiership encounter with Tigers that has been named in his honour, with Saints donating £5 for every season ticket holder to Horne and his family while fans can also make donations when purchasing match tickets.

“It's something I've thought about a little bit,” Horne said about what is sure to be a special day that brings a positive out of one of rugby’s most tragic recent stories. “It's maybe bitter-sweet in a way. To be recognised in one of the great venues in world rugby….just for my name to be attached to what is such a huge game for the club.

“Being a very proud Saints player and having experienced this game and knowing what it means to the club and the community, it's really special to be involved.”

The 34-time capped Wallaby will carry out the match ball ahead of the teams’ arrival on the pitch, in what is sure to be an emotional moment for him and his family as his wife Simone will be there to watch him, with the ir two children potentially also travelling to Twickenham for the occasion.

“My wife is heading over for Saturday - that's the plan at the moment,” he added. “We're still working out with the kids what we're going to do.

“We've done the trip over a couple of times with two kids and it's not easy, so we'll see.”

The five-and-a-half months that have passed since Horne suffered the injury have been mainly about him learning what he can and can’t do with his disability, while also discovering different ways to do the same every-day tasks that he carried out before the paralysis.

Horne was forced to retire after losing the use of his right arm (Getty)

In the immediate aftermath of the injury, Horne underwent a nerve transfer operation in an effort to relieve the pain that he was in, and the next chapter of his life remains one of uncertainty as he is yet to decide on what he wants to do next.

“There's not a hell of a lot to report on the injury,” Horne said. “The nerve damage is what it is. I had a major nerve transfer operation about four months ago now.

“It was a pretty significant operation. I've recovered from that and now it's about getting used to living with paralysis.”

Tickets for ‘The Derby’ at Twickenham Stadium in aid of Rob Horne are on sale at www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/buytickets.