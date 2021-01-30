Rob Holding epitomises Arsenal’s fighting spirit in Manchester United stalemate as importance grows

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

With Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all missing, Arsenal needed players to step up for this clash with Manchester United - and Rob Holding certainly did that.

In the summer, the centre-back was close to leaving Arsenal and was on the verge of joining Newcastle United on loan.

Holding, however, ended up staying put and this performance against Manchester United underlined his growing importance to the Gunners.

The 25-year-old was a rock at the back and helped Mikel Arteta’s side claim a valuable point as they held firm to draw 0-0.

At times, mainly in the first half, this was backs-to-the-wall stuff from Arsenal, but they dug deep and Holding epitomised their fighting spirit.

Time and time again the centre-back was there to head away a Manchester United cross as if the ball was somehow being magnetically pulled towards him.

Up in the stands, England manager Gareth Southgate was watching on and you can’t help but think he will have been impressed.

He was most likely there to watch another English centre-back, Harry Maguire, but it was Holding who stood out.

The 25-year-old has never won a senior England cap, however he is making a good case to break that duck ahead of March's internationals.

Holding is one of the first names on the team sheet for Arsenal right now and his new contract earlier this month was fully justified.

IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

He is becoming a leader in the Gunners’ defence and against United, with players out, he needed to be one more than ever.

Holding answered that call and stepped up to the challenge as Arsenal held on for a point, which extends their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches.

Holding has been ever-present during that run and emerged as an unlikely leader during this mini-revival under Arteta.

Pepe showing signs of life after good week

IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Given his troubles so far, the bar for Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal is quite low. But the Ivorian will be satisfied with a week where he appeared to show that he has turned a corner.

Pepe bagged a goal against Southampton on Tuesday and he followed that up with a bright performance against Manchester United.

The winger was Arsenal’s best attacking outlet in the first half, offering a genuine threat on the counter-attack. He went close with an effort - and one in the second-half, too - as he tried to curl a shot into the bottom corner with his left foot.

We have seen many false dawns with Pepe at Arsenal since he joined in 2019, so we should not get carried away just yet, but even his work off the ball seems to have gone up a level and that must fill Arteta with hope moving forward.

Smith Rowe looks solid as Odegaard makes debut

POOL/AFP via Getty Images

With Martin Odegaard waiting in the wings, the pressure was on Emile Smith Rowe on Saturday night. Odegaard has arrived at Arsenal hungry for games and he made his debut here in the dying moments.

Before that though, Smith Rowe impressed and he will be happy to have laid down something of a marker. The 20-year-old was neat and tidy, linking Arsenal’s attack well, and most of the Gunners’ best offensive play came through him.

Smith Rowe’s work off the ball was good too, pressing all night and harrying United’s defence. That is one of his best qualities and, if Odegaard is to displace him, he is going to have to recreate that.

