Rob Gronkowski's weight is not (and never was) a problem in return to NFL

Rob Gronkowski is "​basically four more protein shakes away" from returning to his playing weight. Because of course he is.

The 31-year-old tight end who spent last season in retirement needed just one month to reach almost 260 pounds after dropping to 240 pounds, proving the weight he lost during his one year of retirement had no impact on whether he could return to the field.

"I’m about 257 pounds right now," Gronkowski, who will join former Patriots teammate Tom Brady with the Buccaneers in 2020, told CBS Sports on Wednesday. “I’ll definitely be at my weight when it’s time to go. I’ll be at 260 to 265 when it’s time to roll.”

Gronkowski, whom New England traded to Tampa Bay in April along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick, did not explain in the clip shared by CBS how he lost 20 pounds or how he has gained it back. He did say "it felt good" to get down to 240 pounds.

“I’ve been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life since high school. Since senior year in high school, I was 260," Gronk said. “I had never been under 260 since then. So it felt good just to drop that weight, ease up my joints, let my body free.”

Buccaneers players are still not allowed to work out at the team facility, but Brady on Tuesday spearheaded a private workout with Bucs quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends at a Tampa-area prep school. Gronkowski was not one of the players mentioned by the Tampa Bay Times as an attendee of the session.

As for "when it's time to roll" for Gronkowski and his new team, the NFL still hopes to begin its season on time in early September despite coronavirus-related obstacles. Likewise, the league hopes training camps can start on time in mid-July.

Regardless, Gronk should have plenty of time to drink those four protein shakes and reach his desired playing weight.