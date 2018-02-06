Rob Gronkowski's house was robbed while he was at the Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski suffered a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss on Sunday when the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, and unfortunately things didn’t get much better when he got back to his home in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

According to the Boston Globe, Gronkowski’s home was robbed while he was in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl. The Foxborough Police Department wouldn’t give a specific date or time for the burglary, they would only say that it occurred sometime during Super Bowl week while Gronkowski was away.

Gronkowski didn’t discover the burglary until he arrived home on Monday evening, and called the police to report it at 6:18 p.m. No one was home at the time of the crime, and no one was hurt. There have been no other burglaries in Gronkowski’s neighborhood lately.

According to the Foxborough Police Department, Rob Gronkowski’s home was robbed while he was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII. (AP Photo)

The Foxborough Police Department also wouldn’t release details of the items stolen from Gronkowski’s home. The only information comes from a recording of a police dispatcher, who said “multiple safes and possible guns” were taken from Gronkowski’s home.

The reason for all this secrecy? Foxborough Police Chief William D. Baker told the Globe that it’s to protect both Gronkowski’s privacy and their own investigation.

During a phone interview Baker gave to the Globe on Tuesday, he also briefly discussed how difficult it can be to deal with the aftermath of a break-in, especially on top of what Gronkowski is already dealing with.

“I don’t know if you ever been the victim of a break-in, but when you are robbed and there is an intrustion into your personal space, it’s unpleasant whether you are Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker,’’ the chief said. “For him it’s a double whammy coming off the loss.”

There have been no other recent burglaries in Gronkowski’s neighborhood, but Baker didn’t discuss whether Gronkowski’s home was targeted, since it was known that he would be out of town preparing for the Super Bowl. Baker said that “residential burglaries are pretty common everywhere.”

