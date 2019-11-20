Rob Gronkowski, Venus Williams join Lakers' dance team to headline wild halftime show

On the same day he refused to shut the door once and for all on making a comeback, Rob Gronkowski showed us he has the chops to pursue an entirely different career.

The former NFL star, as well as Venus Williams, performed with the Laker Girls — Los Angeles’ dance team — during halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gronk was joined by James Corden, of “Carpool Karaoke” fame.

Here’s a closer look at Gronk:

Is it just us, or is the 6-foot-6, 265-pound former tight end ... not that bad?

And Gronk wasn’t the only one to showcase a special talent Tuesday night. Ten-year-old Maxx scored an impressive 30 points in the “half-minute to win it” contest.

Our buddy Maxx out here trying to get himself a contract! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4grjZQziXA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

What a night in L.A., truly.

Rob Gronkowski strutted his stuff at halftime in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

