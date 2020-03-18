Rob Gronkowski to host WWE's 'WrestleMania' over two nights

Rob Gronkowski will host 'WrestleMania 36' on April 4-5. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Just two days after “WrestleMania 36” was moved from Raymond James Stadium to the company’s performance center in Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE announced Wednesday that its marquee event would be taking place over two nights and hosted by former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

On April 4-5, Gronkowski and his larger-than-life personality will be tasked with the job of trying to make a “WrestleMania” without fans less awkward than the live television programming has been over the last week since the WWE moved to empty arena shows. “WrestleMania” will take place not only at the WWE Performance Center “but also multiple other locations” that will be closed to the public.

“NXT Takeover” was originally scheduled for April 4, but that show was canceled along with the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Instead, WWE will spread out what is normally a six-plus hour show in “WrestleMania” across two nights.

Gronkowski is scheduled to make his WWE debut on “SmackDown” Friday night ... in front of no fans. It was reported last week before the changes to the WrestleMania card that Gronkowski was close to finalizing a deal with the company. The 30-year-old is no stranger to WWE. He appeared at “WrestleMania 33” to assist his best friend, wrestler Mojo Rawley, in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

