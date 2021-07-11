Rob Gronkowski and Swimsuit Model Girlfriend Camille Kostek Enjoy Date Night at ESPY Awards

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek

The ESPY Awards is doubling as a date night for Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, 32, cozied up to his longtime girlfriend Saturday night on the ESPYs red carpet in New York City, where he is on hand as a presenter.

Gronkowski and Kostek, 29, stayed on the same page with their outfit choices and complemented each other with all-black ensembles, including Kostek's long-sleeved dress with a high slit.

The four-time Super Bowl champ and Kostek, a swimsuit model, have been dating since 2015.

Kostek was on the sidelines at Super Bowl LV to cheer on her man, and this past Valentine's Day, Gronkowski shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram.

"Happy Valentines Day to my baby @camillekostek one of the hardest workers I know, always cheering me on, always caring and always there for anything that I need!" he wrote. "Keep #nevernotdancing my ❤️!!"

Kostek, meanwhile, shared an equally sweet message to her own Instagram.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek

"My love my friend my valentine ❤️," she captioned a photo of the couple cuddling up on a boat in Tampa.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader previously praised her boyfriend's Instagram skills in a chat with PEOPLE in 2019.

"I never thought he would do my photos. I thought I would get a little uncomfortable in front of him when he has to take my shots," she said. "But he does a good job. It's easy, and he's so supportive."

The 2021 ESPY Awards, hosted by Anthony Mackie, are broadcasting live on ABC from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on Saturday.