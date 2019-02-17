Rob Gronkowski seen regularly at Gillette Stadium since Super Bowl, report says

Don't rule Rob Gronkowski out for the 2019 season just yet.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots tight end has been seen "multiple times" at Gillette Stadium since New England defeated the Rams in Super Bowl 53 earlier this month.

The report noted that while Gronkowski could just be visiting the facility to receive treatment on his thigh, he may also be reflecting on finishing the season in a good place "both team-wise and personally."

Gronkowski's presence at Gillette Stadium doesn't say much about his intentions to continue playing or not, but it does leave the door open, considering he's on good terms with the organization after rumors of turmoil last year.

Gronkowski, 29, has been the subject of trade and retirement talks in recent seasons due in large part to injuries and a rumored desire to pursue a career in Hollywood. He admitted he has considered calling it a career, but was unwilling to discuss his future after the Patriots won their sixth Lombardi Trophy.