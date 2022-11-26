Rob Delaney's 'A Heart That Works,' Louise Penny mystery: 5 new must-read books this week

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

'A Heart That Works'

"A Heart That Works," by Rob Delaney.

By Rob Delaney (Spiegel & Grau, nonfiction)

What it's about: Actor and comedian Delaney writes a wrenching, unflinching and somehow often funny memoir about the devastating loss of his young son Henry, who in 2016 was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was 1 year old.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "a heart-wrenching and impressively self-aware story of a father living through the death of his young child."

'How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future'

By Maria Ressa (Harper, nonfiction)

What it's about: The Filipino-American journalist, winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and frequent target of the Philippine government (which led to her 2020 conviction for “cyberlibel” for her reporting) writes an urgent warning of the creep toward authoritarianism and how to fight against it.

The buzz: A starred review from Publishers Weekly calls it "an essential update on the battle against disinformation."

'A Coastline Is an Immeasurable Thing: A Memoir Across Three Continents'

By Mary-Alice Daniel (Ecco, nonfiction)

What it's about: This coming-of-age memoir charts the author's migratory journey as a young girl across three continents – from Nigeria to England and then America – in search of a home and belonging.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "an absolutely fascinating work from a gifted storyteller."

'The Sorcerer of Pyongyang'

By Marcel Theroux (Atria, fiction)

What it's about: Ten-year-old North Korean boy Jun-su's life is changed forever when he stumbles across a Dungeons & Dragons guide left behind by a foreign visitor and is swept away for the first time into the realm of fantasy.

The buzz: A starred review from Kirkus Reviews calls it "a cleverly imagined tale of psychic repression and escape from it."

'A World of Curiosities'

By Louise Penny (Minotaur, fiction)

What it's about: Chief Inspector Armand Gamache returns for a new mystery when two siblings return to Three Pines over a decade after Gamache investigated their mother's murder; 18th in series.

The buzz: "This tale of forgiveness and redemption will resonate with many," says a starred review from Publishers Weekly.

