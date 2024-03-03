rum glazed leg of lamb - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Roast lamb is the type of dish you likely save for a special occasion, considering its rather high price tag and general air of elegance. So, when you do decide to splurge and buy a leg of lamb, you want to guarantee it will be cooked to perfection. This robust and gamey meat is both highly flavorful and, when cooked right, wonderfully succulent.

This recipe for roast leg of lamb, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is coated in a rich and sweet rum glaze while it roasts, to give it a really special finish. The glaze is sticky and well spiced, infused with flavors of cinnamon and allspice which pair wonderfully with the dark rum and brown sugar. The deeply savory flavor of the lamb is complemented by the sweetness and richness of the rum glaze, resulting in a deliciously indulgent and highly satisfying dish that will most definitely be the star of the show. Read on to find out how to recreate this dish yourself, and make a lamb dish that you will come back to time and time again.

Gather The Ingredients For This Roasted Leg Of Lamb With Sweet Rum Glaze Recipe

ingredients for glazed lamb leg - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this roasted leg of lamb with sweet rum glaze recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want a leg of lamb, garlic cloves, salt, and pepper. For the rum glaze you will need dark rum, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, mustard powder, ground allspice, ground cinnamon, and butter.

Step 1: Remove The Lamb From The Fridge

leg of lamb in bowl - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the leg of lamb from the fridge 30 minutes to an hour before cooking to bring to room temperature.

Step 2: Preheat The Oven

preheating an oven - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 3: Prepare The Lamb

lamb studded with garlic cloves - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Pierce the skin of the lamb using a sharp knife, and push in the cloves of garlic. Season well with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Begin To Roast The Lamb

lamb in a roasting tray - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the leg of lamb into a roasting tin and place into the oven to roast for 45 minutes.

Step 5: Begin The Glaze

glaze ingredients in a saucepan - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

In a small pan over medium heat, add the dark rum, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, mustard powder, ground allspice, ground cinnamon, and butter.

Step 6: Simmer The Glaze

rum glaze in a saucepan - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Allow the mixture to simmer gently for 5 minutes, until it has reduced and thickened slightly. Remove from the heat.

Step 7: Remove Lamb From The Oven

lamb in an oven tray - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

After 45 minutes, remove the lamb from the oven.

Step 8: Brush The Lamb With Glaze

brushing lamb with rum glaze - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Brush the lamb with a coating of glaze and then return it to the oven for 15 minutes.

Step 9: Brush The Lamb With More Glaze

brushing lamb with rum glaze - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the lamb from the oven once more, brush with a second layer of glaze, and return to the oven to cook for 10 more minutes.

Step 10: Rest The Lamb

lamb resting covered in foil - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the lamb from the oven and allow it to rest, covered, for 15 minutes.

Step 11: Serve

carving a leg of lamb - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Carve and serve.

How Can You Switch Up This Roasted Leg Of Lamb Recipe?

rum glazed leg of lamb - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

It may seem a little daunting to switch up a recipe like this roasted lamb, but the dish is simpler than it sounds, and there are plenty of ways this dish can be changed depending on your personal preferences or needs. While this recipe uses leg of lamb, there are other cuts of lamb that will work just as well and may suit your needs better. Shoulder is another cut of lamb that makes for a really flavorful roast, and is often less expensive than leg. Additionally, if you are only cooking for two, you could instead opt for lamb neck for an indulgent dinner which perfectly portioned for two.

While this recipe is ideal cooked in an oven, it also works just as well in an air fryer. So, if you are an air fryer convert, why not give it a go? Simply reduce the cooking time to 40-50 minutes and make sure that the innermost part of the lamb leg is cooked to 145 F before serving.

For some different flavor combinations, rosemary makes a classic pairing with lamb and can be studded into the lamb along with the garlic before roasting. And, to switch up the flavor of the rum glaze, why not try adding some different spices? Cumin and coriander both work really well with lamb, and add a delicious, slightly more savory finish to the glaze.

What Pairs Well With Glazed Lamb?

serving of lamb and vegetables - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Once you have roasted your leg of lamb to perfection, you will want to carefully consider what you serve alongside it to make the most of your dish. Thankfully, lamb is a wonderful meat which pairs well with a whole host of different sides, so you'll not be short on options. For a classic pairing, why not roast some potatoes or sweet potatoes alongside the lamb? They can be put into the oven alongside the meat, and their crisp crunchy outsides will add texture to your plate as well as delicious flavor. To finish this off, serve simply with some steamed greens and a drizzle of lamb gravy.

Couscous and quinoa based dishes also pair wonderfully with lamb, and would make great sides for this dish. Roasted mixed vegetables, freshly chopped herbs, toasted nuts, and pomegranate seeds all make great additions to these grain-based sides, and will add a heap of vibrant fresh flavor as well as being packed full of nutrients. To complete the meal, we recommend serving this lamb dish with a robust red wine such as a Malbec or cabernet sauvignon, though ultimately this will come down to your personal preferences.

Roasted Leg Of Lamb With Sweet Rum Glaze Recipe

rum glazed leg of lamb - Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 1hCook Time: 1h 10mYield: 4 ServingsIngredients

1 (2-pound) leg of lamb

10 garlic cloves

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons dark rum

¼ cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons butter

Directions

Remove the leg of lamb from the fridge 30 minutes to an hour before cooking to bring to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Pierce the skin of the lamb using a sharp knife, and push in the cloves of garlic. Season well with salt and pepper. Place the leg of lamb into a roasting tin and place into the oven to roast for 45 minutes. In a small pan over medium heat, add the dark rum, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, mustard powder, ground allspice, ground cinnamon, and butter. Allow the mixture to simmer gently for 5 minutes, until it has reduced and thickened slightly. Remove from the heat. After 45 minutes, remove the lamb from the oven. Brush the lamb with a coating of glaze and then return it to the oven for 15 minutes. Remove the lamb from the oven once more, brush with a second layer of glaze, and return to the oven to cook for 10 more minutes. Remove the lamb from the oven and allow it to rest, covered, for 15 minutes. Carve and serve.

