Roast pumpkin soup will warm you on a cool fall night

I love all fall flavors, but I especially love how fall helps us welcome all things pumpkin. While sweet pumpkin treats are enjoyable, it’s fun to switch things over to the savory pumpkin side.

This week’s recipe for Roast Pumpkin, Sage and Maftool Soup does just that, and will warm you on a cool fall night. Coming from a delightful Palestinian cookbook, Zaitoun, which means “olive,” delights in the beautiful food photography, simple, straight-forward recipes and the history and family story of its author. Gathering at a table of anyone of Arab descent is a treat for all — and especially the cook. It’s a part of our heritage — to cook, gather, entertain and enjoy company.

This week’s recipe is delightful. The savory mostly-smooth pumpkin is silky and warming, the maftool (or pearl couscous is a great sub) gives it some texture and the fried sage gives it a delicious nutty earthiness. This soup makes a fabulous fall lunch or a starter to a heartier meal. Serve with a fresh piece of bread for dipping into olive oil and za’taar of course, and be sure to share it with a friend. It’s the Arab way.

Isabella Tjalve

Equipment to make Roast Pumpkin Soup