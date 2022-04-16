‘Roar’ Features Nicole Kidman Eating Photographs Yet Still Comes Up Short

Kyndall Cunningham
·5 min read
Lachlan Moore/Apple TV+
Lachlan Moore/Apple TV+

What if Merritt Wever had sex with an anthropomorphized duck? What if Betty Gilpin was a real-life Barbie doll? What if Nicole Kidman swallowed photographs? What if Cynthia Erivo was slowly being eaten alive? What if Alison Brie was a mystery-solving ghost?

Apple TV+’s new anthology series Roar, which premieres today, takes on the gratuitous task of depicting these bizarre, Black Mirror-esque scenarios, plus more, in an attempt to illuminate the anxieties, systemic hurdles and occasional pleasures of being a woman in patriarchal society. It marks the first project from creative duo Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch since the egregious cancellation of their exceptional Netflix series GLOW in 2020 and includes a few of the show’s main cast members. Like Cecelia Ahern’s short-story collection from which the series is adapted, there’s not much of a throughline connecting these feminist tales aside from the show’s magical realism and the broad observation that women experience things. Likewise, the results of these surreal endeavors are extremely unsubtle, kind of cheesy, mostly watchable, and occasionally singular.

Put Some Respect on ‘Girls’ Star Allison Williams’ Name for Her Iconic Turn as Marnie Michaels

The 8-episode series is, first and foremost, a great opportunity to see your favorite prestige-television actresses (and a few male heartthrobs) flex their performing muscles and demonstrate why they deserve to star in blockbuster movies—if they already haven’t—instead of getting lost in the current sea of streaming programs.

Speaking of which, the ultimate queen of streaming Nicole Kidman, who serves as an executive producer, stars in the series’ most poignant episode, portraying a woman who watches her mother (played by Judy Davis) suffer from dementia and attempts to reclaim her own memories by consuming her childhood photos. Despite these strange, dramatic setups, the fables told in Roar are largely anticlimactic and often struggle to find satisfying conclusions. However, this bug is convenient for this slice-of-life vignette, which succeeds as an impressive showcase for two acting titans. Who doesn’t want to watch 30 minutes of Kidman and Davis having tense, occasionally sentimental exchanges on a road trip? In other cases, it feels like Flahive and Mensch are simply plucking ideas from the modern feminist lexicon and highlighting them over and over without actually saying much.

For instance, in “The Woman Who Disappeared,” starring Issa Rae, and “The Woman Who Found Bite Marks on Her Skin,” starring Cynthia Erivo, the series showcases an understanding of the specific issues affecting Black women. In Rae’s episode, she plays a successful author whose memoir is being adapted for a film. While attending meetings in Los Angeles, she gradually becomes invisible to the white people surrounding her, notably a group of male producers—one of which is played by Nick Kroll—who want to turn her experiences with racism into a virtual-reality experience for white audiences, despite her objections. The series doesn’t know what to make of her dissolution by the end of the episode and inadvertently co-signs her state of being unseen and unheard. Erivo’s episode similarly nods at Black women’s medical needs being systematically neglected, but isn’t interested in exploring the issue beyond an act of lip service.

Additionally, there’s not much rigor applied to “The Woman Who Was Kept on a Shelf,” in which Betty Gilpin plays a trophy wife who gives up her modeling career to be displayed in her home for her wealthy husband (Daniel Dae Kim). It also forgoes the slightest examination of the racial dynamics at play in favor of centering a white woman’s oppression. Ultimately, Gilpin’s immense talent is wasted on a very obvious, extended metaphor that stops short of asserting that society values women for their looks over their intelligence—nor is it captured in a way that’s particularly fascinating visually.

Oddly enough, the most well-conceived episode turns out to be “The Woman Who Was Fed by a Duck,” which has a logline that sounds like it was formulated to go viral on Twitter for a week. Written by Halley Feiffer, it combines a familiar story about sisters at different places in their lives and, yes, bestiality, which is captured in a very cartoonish, fantastical and comedic way that prevents it from feeling totally disgusting—on top of the fact that it seems clearly imagined. Out of all the series’ attempts to go to a genuinely weird place, this one sticks the landing and still manages to sidestep a tidy conclusion. Of course, only an actor as charming and winning as Wever could pull off portraying a protagonist wooed by a talking duck.

Alison Brie is equally impressive playing the ghost of a murdered woman who solves her own case while it’s being poorly handled by two misogynistic investigators (played by Chris Lowell and Hugh Dancy). The episode is another interesting subversion of a genre that usually doesn’t depict women in their entirety. Other episodes, like one featuring an older woman (Meera Syal) who literally returns her husband to a store like a defective TV at Best Buy, can mostly be described as delightful and cute.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Issa Rae in <em>Roar</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Ali Goldstein/Apple TV+</div>

Issa Rae in Roar

Ali Goldstein/Apple TV+

Overall, I walked away from Roar with the same reaction I had to the HBO Max series Minx, about the creation of a women’s porn magazine in the 1970s. With the exception of a few episodes, it’s the type of shallow, feminist television that demands credit for presenting progressive, purportedly radical ideas without illustrating any of those concepts in ways that are fresh and incisive. In that way, Roar as a project seems a little self-congratulatory, like it exists primarily as an example of the type of “nuanced,” “diverse” stories women are allowed to tell on TV currently. (It should be said that the series doesn’t feature any unambiguously queer stories or representations of trans women).

Maybe we should be excited that Merritt Wever is allowed to romance a duck on television. Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite justify Roar’s existence.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jury Rejects Florida Dad’s Insane Story of Family’s Apocalypse-Fueled Murders

    Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via GettyMore than two years after authorities found Anthony Todt’s family murdered and wrapped in blankets inside their rental home near Disney World, the Connecticut physical therapist was found guilty.Todt, 46, shook his head as he was convicted of homicide for the December 2019 deaths of his 42-year-old wife, Megan, and their three children—13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoey—inside their Celebration, Florida home. Todt was also co

  • ‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

    After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy

  • Liz Sheridan Dies: ‘Seinfeld’ Mom & ‘ALF’ Actress Was 93

    Liz Sheridan, the veteran actress best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on Seinfeld who also recurred on ALF and appeared in several Broadway shows, died today in New York City. She was 93. Her longtime friend and rep Amanda Hendon told Deadline that Sheridan died overnight in her sleep of natural causes. Hollywood & […]

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.