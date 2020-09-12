Roams with a view: 10 UK peaks with stunning 360 panoramas

It is undoubtedly true that the best views are to be had from high places, although as musical hall star Gus Elen observed:

Wiv a ladder and some glasses

You could see the ’Ackney Marshes

If it wasn’t for the ’ouses in between





So, it’s all the better when you have an isolated peak, one left off the end of the range, or simply popping up, providing a fabulous 360-degree view, the sense of the entire Earth at your feet.

I’d even suggest that, with a couple of judicious additions, you could link all these in one magnificent UK-bisecting yomp, zig-zagging your way up the country, hopping from one visible peak to the next.

And autumn would be the season for it: the best time for pulling on your boots, when the trees are changing colour, when curls of mist haunt the hollows and when distant peaks might have a dusting of snow.

Wills Neck, Quantocks, Somerset

The Quantocks are not very tall, but they pack a powerful panoramic punch. Wills Neck is the highest point at 384 metres, part of a ridge of rock (memorably termed Hangman Grit) that includes several other excellent panoramic points. Start by heading up Lydeard Hill, then climbing to the summit where there’s a trig point. The name Wills Neck is thought to derive from a tribe, the Wealas, who ambitiously took on the Romans here, and lost. On a clear day you can see across the Bristol Channel to the Brecon Beacons, plus Dartmoor and Lewesdon Hill, the highest point in Dorset. From the summit descend to Triscombe, then Rock Farm and West Bagborough.

• Map OS Explorer 140 Car park Lydeard Hill, near West Bagborough Distance 2.6 miles to the summit, 5½ miles for the circuit Refuel Head to Bishops Lydeard for Daisy Cottage tearooms among others Route visorando.co.uk



Bredon Hill, the Cotswolds

At 299 metres isn’t the highest point in the Cotswolds, but Bredon Hill definitely outshines taller peaks such as Cleeve Hill for views. The walk up starts at the pretty village of Overbury, heads north through fields and woodland and then picks up the Wychavon Way, to turn west and climb to the summit. Here there is a useful landmark, Parsons’ Folly, a structure that conveniently makes the height of the hill-and-tower precisely 1,000 feet. Scattered around are various standing stones and the curvaceous bumps of an iron age hill fort. Bredon has excellent panoramas of the surrounding countryside, sufficient to inspire several poets including AE Housman and John Masefield. On a good day, you can spot Corndon Hill, 54 miles to the north-west.

• Map OS Explorer 190 Car park in Overbury Distance 5 miles Refuel The Yew Tree pub in Conderton Route gps-routes.co.uk



Corndon Hill, Shropshire/Powys

Little wonder that our bronze age ancestors dotted this dolerite massif with tombs – it stands alone surveying the ancient wrinkled faces of the other Shropshire hills to the east and the Welsh hills to the west. There are two possible starts: one is north of the hill at the car park for Mitchell Folds Stone Circle, a popular spot with druids, witches and pagans for the past 3,000 years. Follow the farm track south, briefly on tarmac, then after a few hundred metres take the path uphill with a wood on the right. It’s a steep climb but there’s a bench at the top for a magnificent 360-degree view. The second, longer, route is to start at Roundton Hill nature reserve to the south, where there’s a good panoramic warm-up to the main event. From here head north for a mile, crossing the Wales-England border, to the 513-metre summit of Corndon. On a clear day the views are spectacular with Herefordshire Beacon in the Malvern Hills (see below) 45 miles away.

• Map OS Explorer 216 Car park a rough lane off the road near Priest Weston village leads to a small car park for Mitchell Folds Distance short route 2 miles, long 5 miles Refuel plenty of choices in the nearby towns such as Churchstoke (Archie Lily’s Cafe) and Montgomery (Castle Kitchen) Route montwt.co.uk



