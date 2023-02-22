Roald Dahl publisher says changes are ‘minimal’ after rewrite row

Roald Dahl - ITV/Rex Features

The publisher of Roald Dahl has defended changes to the books, saying it has a “significant responsibility” to protect young readers.

Puffin insisted the changes were “minimal” – despite them running into the hundreds – and said the stories remain “unchanged”.

A spokesman for the publishing house told The Bookseller: “Children as young as five or six read Roald Dahl books, and often they are the first stories they will read independently. With that comes a significant responsibility, as it might be the first time they are navigating written content without a parent, teacher or carer.”

“It is not unusual for publishers to review and update language, as the meaning and impact of words changes over time.

“Over the course of the last year, Puffin has published updated editions of 16 of Roald Dahl’s books, in close partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company as the custodian of his legacy. These included a relatively small number of textual edits, as well as routine changes to covers and inside layouts, to bring them up to date.”

The spokesman said that, like many authors, Dahl “has been edited through the years, including in his own lifetime”, adding: “Within the context of the word count of the wider books, these textual changes are minimal.

“Roald Dahl’s stories remain unchanged and his mischievous spirit undiminished. They still celebrate and showcase his unique voice and his brilliantly rich storytelling.”

The head of children’s publishing at Penguin Random House, Puffin’s parent company, has previously named Dahl as her favourite author. “His writing is a dream to read aloud. He is a little bit terrifying in places, but laugh-aloud funny,” Francesca Dow said in 2019.

“One of the greatest pleasures of being a parent has been reading with my two boys and sharing stories together. Sadly for me they are now too grown-up for bedtime stories, but by favourite reading memories are courtesy of Roald Dahl.”

Ms Dow singled out Matilda as her “literary hero”, saying: “She is the ultimate lover of books, travelling all over the world through the stories she reads.”

In the original text, Dahl wrote that Matilda’s adventures in reading took her “on olden-day sailing ships with Joseph Conrad”. That has been removed from the new editions and replaced with trips “to 19th century estates with Jane Austen”.

The Telegraph revealed last week that Puffin reviewed the content of the books in conjunction with the Roald Dahl Story Company, now owned by Netflix.

References to weight, height and gender have been removed and new passages added by the publishers to minimise offence. Critics of the changes include Sir Salman Rushdie, who described them as “absurd censorship”, while Rishi Sunak said works of literature should be “preserved and not airbrushed”.