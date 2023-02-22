Roald Dahl isn’t the only one that struggles with historical context

The hundreds of edits to Dahl's books follow their acquisition by Netflix - Getty

If, like me, you loved the stories of Roald Dahl as a child, then news that his stories are being partially rewritten by "sensitivity readers" will have come as something as a shock.

In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Augustus Gloop is no longer "fat", but "enormous"; illustrations of Mike Teavee with 18 toy pistols have had the guns removed. In Matilda, a character previously "turning white" now turns "quite pale"; Miss Trunchbull's "great horsey face" becomes just "her face". In Fantastic Mr Fox, a pair of tractors described as "both black" are now just tractors, no colour given. Which does raise the concern that having crossword grids containing black and white cells may, in the not-too-distant future, become problematic.

The hundreds of edits to Dahl's books follow their acquisition by Netflix, and have caused horror among long-term fans. While changes to historical works of fiction are nothing new – indeed, the descriptions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory's Oompa-Loompas were amended by Dahl himself in the late 1960s – the sheer scope of the latest edits have bewildered many. Books such as The Twits and The Witches are purposefully spiky and designed to scare, and while some of the rewordings are understandable, others less so.

Times change, as do sensibilities, and it is inevitable that what was acceptable decades ago may now be verboten. One has only to look at books by Enid Blyton, where the sight of somebody who looked "foreign" or had a beard (or, heaven help the Famous Five, both) meant that the story's villain had been found. And the least said about some of the racism in the Biggles books by W E Johns, the better. It's something that touches on many aspects of our lives, even puzzles.

As well as trying to ensure our puzzles are fair, challenging and enjoyable, we also spend a considerable amount of time doing our best to ensure they won't cause offence. Some things are obvious; crossword clues that might presage news stories or reflect recent events are changed all the time. When the Queen died, all references to Her Majesty were removed from upcoming crosswords and quizzes, for instance. Other tasks, such as predicting who might fall into disgrace and so be off limits, are trickier.

One of the most important areas we take into account when editing puzzles is that of gender equality. If we see words such as "clergyman" or "policeman" in a compiler's clue, we reach for the editorial red pen and change these to "cleric" or "police officer". We also avoid words that are derogatory, whether in general or towards specific groups of people.

Of course there are instances where we just can't win. Use the word "actress" in a crossword clue, and we receive complaints. Replace it with "actor", and other readers get in touch to criticise us for making the switch. We also aren't immune to having to make Dahl-style changes ourselves; for instance, we publish books of puzzles that may have originally appeared some years ago, and which might contain references that could be seen as being offensive to some people.

Whether you view such editing as necessary or worthy of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, we'll continue to do our best to ensure that our puzzles are there to entertain, not to offend. I'm sure we can all agree that crosswords, not cross words, are much better all round.

