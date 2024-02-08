Roadside Attractions, Vertical Buy Kate Winslet Drama ‘Lee’

Roadside Attractions and Vertical have acquired U.S. distribution rights to “Lee,” a biopic about American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller that stars Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

“Lee” is the feature directorial debut of Oscar-nominated cinematographer Ellen Kuras, who previously worked with Winslet on “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” The film’s ensemble includes “The Crown” breakout Josh O’Connor, Oscar-nominated “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Andy Samberg, “Big Little Lies” star Alexander Skarsgård, and Oscar-winning “La Vie en Rose” star Marion Cotillard. Roadside Attractions and Vertical will release the film theatrically on Sept. 20.

“Lee” debuted at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, but it took time for a sale to be hammered out. The film follows Miller’s personal and professional life as she becomes a top photographer during the tumult of World War II. “Lee” is written by Liz Hannah, Marion Hume and John Collee. Winslet also serves as producer alongside Kate Solomon. Also producing are Troy Lum, Andrew Mason, Marie Savare and Lauren Hantz.

“We are both thrilled to be partnering with Roadside Attractions and Vertical to release ‘Lee,'” remarked Solomon and Winslet. “They feel as passionately as we do about a film that reveals an untold story, bringing Lee Miller’s legacy to audiences around the world.”

“Lee Miller’s searing photography remains a living testimony to Hitler’s reign of destruction and terror, and the film reveals the extraordinary lengths Miller went through to capture both the most poignant and most devastating moments,” added Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “Kate Winslet’s passion for playing this character comes through in every frame, and we are proud to bring ‘Lee’ to theaters.”

Peter Jarowey, partner at Vertical commented, “Lee Miller, a trailblazing force in a male-dominated world, fearlessly shattered the confines of convention to unearth and capture truth, presenting it to the world through her lens. In Kate Winslet’s equally groundbreaking and awe-inspiring portrayal, Miller’s intricate narrative comes to life with a nuanced complexity. Teaming up with Roadside, we take immense pride in presenting Ellen Kuras’ film to audiences this Fall, inviting them to witness the indomitable spirit of Miller through Winslet’s transformative performance.”

The two companies have previously teamed on the release of films like “Emily the Criminal” and “Benediction,” and will partner on the upcoming Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan drama “Asphalt City” and “Firebrand” starring Jude Law and Alicia Vikander

The deal was negotiated by Cohen on behalf of Roadside Attraction; Vertical’s Jarowey, SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi and CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group.

