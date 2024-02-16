Roadside Attractions Takes U.S. Rights To Family Adventure ‘The Penguin & The Fisherman’ Starring Jean Reno

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. distribution rights from City Hill Arts to the family adventure, The Penguin & The Fisherman, inspired by the incredible true story and viral sensation of João Perei de Souza (Jeno Reno) and a lost penguin who, after being rescued from an oil spill, transforms the life and soul of a heartbroken fisherman. Also starring Babel‘s Adriana Barraza, the film is set for a late summer/early fall wide release.

Lionsgate is aboard for Home Entertainment, with Fortitude International handling foreign sales.

When The Penguin & The Fisherman begins, De Souza has turned away from the world in the wake of tragedy. But when he discovers a penguin drifting alone in the ocean, drenched in oil from a spill, his first instinct is to help. To the dismay of his wife (Barraza) dismay, he not only rescues the sea creature, but takes the flightless bird under his wing. For the first time in years, João starts to feel joy, even if he cannot fathom just how unbreakable a bond is being formed.

When the penguin suddenly disappears back into the immense wilds of the ocean, João believes it is impossible that he will ever see his friend again. But thousands of miles away, the penguin is caught in misadventures of his own, determined to use his unique GPS-like powers to find his way back to the place he now considers home.

Filmed primarily on the tropical beaches of Brazil and amongst a colony of nearly a million penguins in Patagonia, pic is produced by Jonathan Lim, Robin Jonas, Steven P. Wegner, Andreas Wentz, Nicolas Veinberg, Shaked Berenson and Patrick Ewald. Written by Kristen Lazarian and Paulina Lagudi Ulrich, and directed by David Schurmann (Little Secret), the film also stars Nicolás Francella, Alexia Moyano and Rocío Hernández.

“This amazing true story of a man with a deep bond with a penguin is so inspiring it gives us a bit of hope for the planet,” said Roadside Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “We think the film will captivate audiences of all ages across the US later this year.”

Added City Hill’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Lim, “We are extremely proud of this inspirational film, which embodies our mission to revitalize people, planet, and perspective at City Hill Arts. We could not have asked for a better partner than Roadside Attractions whose vision for this film and sensibilities are completely aligned with ours.”

Cohen negotiated the deal for Roadside, with Lim and D Squared Films’ David Dinerstein on behalf of the filmmakers.

