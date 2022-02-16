Roads in vicinity of Olathe recycling plant closed as crews battle large brush fire

Crews with the Olathe Fire Department are fighting a large brush fire at a recycling plant for yard waste, which has prompted road closures.

No injuries or damage to structures have been reported at the scene of the blaze near West 127th Street and North Hedge Lane, according to the fire department.

Firefighters from several agencies working a large brush fire at 127th and Hedge Lane - yard waste recycling. No injuries or structures involved. 127th and Hedge Lane is closed, plz find alternate route. More info to come. @OlathePolice @CityofOlatheKS pic.twitter.com/ozeu05AcS3 — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) February 16, 2022

The streets in the area are closed and drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

It’s unclear how the first started or how long road will be closed.