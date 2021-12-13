Roads and public transport quieter as work from home guidance returns

The reintroduction of guidance to work from home appears to have had an an immediate impact after reports of a sharp fall in transport usage.

Several commuters said there was a drop in road traffic and passenger numbers on buses and trains in England on Monday morning.

A woman with the Twitter username @Katycat1960 wrote: “Waiting on my bus to work and the roads are very quiet this morning.

A near-empty carriage on the 0633 train from Maidenhead to Paddington (Peter Clifton/PA)

“I think the work from home (guidance) has already kicked in.”

A person with the username @zbris6 posted: “I’m in a flat slap bang in the middle of London and (the) roads are unbelievably quiet now.”

Another Twitter user in the capital, @afcvicki, wrote: “Everywhere is extremely quiet again. Have school holidays started? Or is everyone working from home? No one at the bus stop. No traffic. No people walking. Very weird for a Monday.”

Several people travelling by train to London reported that services were quieter on Monday morning.

A photograph of a near-empty escalator of Waterloo station was posted on Twitter by @lucitelu, with the caption: “Stations are quiet again. This is Waterloo, 9:15.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people in England to work from home where possible from Monday.

This brought England in line with the rest of the UK.